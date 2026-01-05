Houston Cougars Land Another Offensive Lineman Addition From the Transfer Portal

The Houston Cougars have found themselves busy looking to add pieces to their 2026 roster, with the Cougars being extremely active in the first few days of the transfer portal being officially opened since Friday, Jan. 2.

The Coogs have found success in the opening days of the transfer portal, already finding additions to the running back room, offensive line, and in the secondary, as all three position groups are losing key players.

And for Houston, the offensive line has been a position of note headed into the transfer portal, which the Cougars would have to address heavily, and they have done just that, adding another player from the portal on the offensive line.

Houston Gain Comment From Miami (OH) Transfer

Miami (OH) RedHawks offensive lineman Drew Terrill (78) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the Cougars quick activity in the transfer portal, some of their additions are already being announced by the team, with the Coogs welcoming in Miami (OH) transfer offensive lineman Drew Terrill to the program with a post on X on Monday afternoon.

The offensive linemen transfer committed to the Coogs on Sunday afternoon. Terrill is an experienced addition to the Houston offensive line room, with the transfer having spent the last four seasons with the RedHawks.

The veteran offensive tackle was rated as a three-star prospect in the transfer portal by 247Sports, as well as ranked as the No. 53 transfer portal prospect at his position.

Terrill played out his redshirt-junior season with the RedHawks, playing in and starting all 12 games of the season at right tackle. For his performance in the year, the offensive lineman was recognized with a Second-Team All-MAC honor while recording a 75.5 PFF grade on 734 snaps played.

In his four seasons with Miami (OH), the six-foot-six, 289-pound offensive lineman saw the field in 35 contests, playing in nine games in 2024, 14 games in 2023, and taking his freshman season in 2022 to redshirt.

A product of Lebanon High School in Lebanon, IN, committed to the RedHawks as an underrated two-star prospect, a part of the 2022 recruitment class. The offensive tackle ranked as the No. 42 player out of the state of Indianapolis per 247Sports.

The addition of Terrill now makes three transfer portal commitments on the offensive line for the Cougars after adding Tulane transfer Shadre Hurst and Northwestern transfer Hayden Wright in the past few days.

The offensive line was going to require a reshaping after losing a few pieces due to eligibility and then several others heading into the transfer portal, and throughout the first few days of the transfer portal, the Cougars have addressed those needs.