Houston Cougars Land SEC Linebacker From Transfer Portal

Just two weeks removed from the Houston Cougars' thrilling 38-35 win over the LSU Tigers in the Kinder's Texas Bowl, and the team's hopes on the gridiron have been lifted yet again, thanks to the NCAA transfer portal.

Saturday afternoon, former Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Jaden Yates announced that he would be packing his SEC bags and heading for the Big 12 with the Houston Cougars, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Yates' move comes not even two days after Ole Miss' late loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl.

Coogs Land Championship-Caliber Linebacker From SEC

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Jaden Yates (30) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Tulane Green Wave during the second half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It is a rather quick turnaround for the Rebels, as well as Yates, who recorded four tackles, but couldn't record one on Miami quarterback Carson Beck as he scampered into the end zone with 18 seconds left to give Miami the 31-27 win and advance to their first national championship game since 2002.

Before his time in Oxford under Lane Kiffin, the 6'1, 215-pound linebacker put in two seasons with the Marshall Thundering Herd, recording 126 total tackles (36 solo), as well as 7.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

His sophomore year in 2024 was especially telling, as it saw the Columbus, Ohio native lead the Sun Belt Conference with 120 tackles and earn a spot on the All-Sun Belt team and an honorable mention on the All-American team.

In 2025, Yates put together 55 total tackles, including 11 in Ole Miss' first game against the Tulane Green Wave, a team they would meet again (and destroy again) in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Yates also had 0.5 sacks on the year, coming on John Mateer during the Rebels' 34-26 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman in late October.

The linebacker started in and recorded tackles in all three of Ole Miss' College Football Playoff matchups against the Tulane Green Wave, Georgia Bulldogs, and Miami Hurricanes.

After losing Jesus Machado to the transfer portal, a linebacker with a lot of promise that goes back to Tulane in terms of his relationship with coach Willie Fritz, Yates' production and experience in big games is exactly what the team needs in their defense as they look to insert themselves into the 12-team playoff grid next season.

The Houston defense allowed just under 350 yards of total offense in the 2025 season, a number that could see a decline if Yates and the rest of the defense play at the level expected in 2026.