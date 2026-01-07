Houston Cougars Land Transfer Portal Commitment from Tulane Defensive Back

During the 2026 transfer portal period, Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz has made it clear that the program is looking to reload just like many of the premier programs in college football. After securing commitments from five offensive pieces, including four offensive linemen and a running back, the Cougars have landed their first defensive transfer.

Javion White, a defensive back from Tulane, is set to join the Cougars after signing with the team on Tuesday afternoon. The Winnsboro, Louisiana native spent two years with the Green Wave before entering the transfer portal on Jan. 1.

Across both years at Tulane, White totaled 61 tackles, nine pass deflections, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. His entry into the transfer portal is intriguing due his versatility in the defensive secondary. Despite most of his time at the collegiate level coming at defensive back, White is currently listed as the No. 9 safety in the transfer portal.

A Fantastic Fit for Houston's Secondary

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz (right) and wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If there's one thing the Cougars have valued on defense, it's the ability to be role players. While Houston's defense wasn't necessarily the most dominant, it was still a well-oiled machine that led the program to a 10-win season.

For Fritz and his staff, White is exactly what the Cougars are looking for in a transfer portal addition. With experience at both safety and defensive back, there's reason to believe that he can plug-and-play anywhere on the field.

White also fits the blueprint for how Fritz has attacked the transfer portal in the past. Of Houston's 30 transfers in 2025, 20 of them were from Group of 5 programs. The head coach has been aggressive in his recruitment of Group of 5 athletes, and that trend has continued in 2026.

There's also something to be said about White's growth in his first two seasons at Tulane. In his freshman year, the defensive back and safety totaled just 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, and one interception in 11 appearances. It was his sophomore season that he really set himself apart from other Group of 5 athletes.

Before entering the transfer portal, White burst onto the scene with 50 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, six pass deflections, and three interceptions. Outside of the lone forced fumble during his time with the Green Wave, the secondary piece experienced a 300 percent increase in defensive production.

With White joining an already-talented Houston secondary, Fritz is likely hoping that he can once again take another massive step forward. With standout defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. entering the NFL Draft, the Tulane transfer could even earn a starting spot early on during his time at Houston.

