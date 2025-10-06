Houston Cougars Led the Country in Less Than Ideal Statistic vs Texas Tech

Houston QBs were pressured on 65.5% of their dropbacks vs. Texas Tech, the highest pressure rate allowed by an FBS team this weekend, per @PFF_College (min. 10 pass att.). TTU got pressure on 19 of UH's 29 dropbacks.



Texas (58.1%) had the second-highest pressure rate allowed.