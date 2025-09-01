Houston Cougars' Linebacking Room Hails Significant Return Ahead Of Week 2
Days ahead of Houston's Week 2 matchup at Rice on Sept. 6, the final matchup in the Bayou Bucket series for the foreseeable future, coach Willie Fritz announced in his press conference Monday that sophomore linebacker Corey Platt Jr. is a "full go" for this week.
Platt's full go replenishes depth at the weakside spot in the Cougars' linebacking room, as the depth chart lists him second to senior Jalen Garner. He was listed in the Week 1 depth chart in Houston's season opener against Stephen F. Austin at TDECU Stadium, but did not see the field as Fritz decided not to play him, citing he was "a little bit banged up" at the time.
However, the extended weekend as a result of the scheduling for the opener proved to be substantial in allowing fluid workouts, treatment, and extra days off ahead of the work week for Week 2, which would leave Platt optimized for the full go.
Platt's path to a comeback
Platt makes his return to the field after suffering two season-ending ACL injuries within a 10-month span and a change of programs in following Fritz's footsteps. The first injury he suffered came in Tulane's 2023 season opener against South Alabama, which led him to miss the rest of the season, his second and final for the Green Wave. Eventually, following Fritz's hire at Houston, Platt committed to the Cougars ahead of Spring practice in 2024.
Unfortunately, Platt suffered another blow in his recovery path, as he suffered his second ACL injury while in fall camp workouts with Houston ahead of Fritz's debut campaign with the Cougars, sidelining him for 2024. He would go on to be sidelined for a total of 26 consecutive games.
Prior to his first injury, Platt recorded 40 total tackles, 31 of them solo, two sacks and an interception in 10 games at Tulane, helping the Green Wave reach and win the 2022 American Athletic Conference championship game over UCF and the 2022 Cotton Bowl Classic in thrilling comeback fashion over No. 10-ranked USC.
Platt's commitment to Fritz throughout his career and his emphasis on program culture, instilled by Fritz, always kept its foot on the gas.
"Coach has been pushing that we gotta be a microwave, not an oven," Platt said in fall camp, relaying what the speed of the program resurgence needed to be for Houston.
Platt, along with junior quarterback Conner Weigman, who also faced adversity with a history of injuries, was named to the College Football Comeback Player of the Year Award watchlist by College Sports Communicators.