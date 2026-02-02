Houston Cougars Making Major Progress With 2027 Recruiting Class

Over the weekend, the Houston Cougars made noticeable moves in their recruitment of the 2027 class. Head coach Willie Fritz and his staff played host to several elite prospects that just finished their junior year of high school football.

Several high-profile prospects made their way to campus to experience Houston's updated facilities, meet the coaching staff, and get a sense of the football program's culture. Among them was four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, four-star offensive lineman Keyon Hemphill-Woods, four-star linebacker Aaron Williams, defensive back Tavon Bolden, and running back Antwon Sanders.

It's safe to say that Fritz and the Cougars did their job over the weekend with many recruits saying positive things about the football program. According to On3 Rivals, Houston took a massive step in the recruitment of multiple four-star prospects.

An In Depth Look at the Visits

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Houston Cougars helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Muhammad, the four-star defensive lineman from the local Houston area, headlined the recruits on campus this past weekend. The South Houston High School product is a consensus top-20 defensive line prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, and is currently being pursued by programs like Miami, Texas A&M, SMU, and Texas Tech. TCU and Arizona State are also in the mix for the four-star as well.

Hemphill-Woods, the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class, is also being highly recruited by programs like Texas A&M and Auburn. While the two remain frontrunners to land the four-star offensive lineman, the Cougars may have entered themselves into the conversation with the recent visit.

The Cougars may have accomplished the same thing with four-star linebacker Aaron Williams. During his visit, the Rivals300 linebacker emphasized how his playstyle fits into Houston's defensive scheme. Williams has been a frequent visitor to Houston in the past, and remains a highly sought-after recruit by other programs in Texas such as TCU, Baylor, and Texas Tech.

Antwon Sanders, a three-star running back, was also on campus this past weekend. The Houston, Texas native is currently rated a top-60 ball-carrier in the 2027 recruiting class, and has garnered offers from Texas A&M and Alabama as well.

Tavon Bolden is another elite prospect that the Cougars may have made progress with over the weekend. The defensive back has yet to be given a star rating by either 247 or On3 Rivals, but has received offers from programs such as Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, and Iowa.

Recommended Articles