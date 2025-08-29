Houston Cougars Name Captains For Season Opener vs. Stephen F. Austin
Ahead of Thursday night's home opener for Houston against Stephen F. Austin, coach Willie Fritz submitted his selections for team captains for the FBS-FCS matchup.
Among the submissions for the Cougars are two returners on defense for their senior seasons in linebacker Jalen Garner and defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. McCutchin Sr. is the proposed matchup against SFA's preseason All-American selection in senior wide receiver Kylon Harris.
As for offensive captains, two new faces will hold the honors: 6-foot-6 senior right guard and California transfer Matthew Wykoff, who recorded 1,623 career snaps (207 of them at right guard), and senior running back and crosstown Rice transfer Dean Connors, who played 1,128 career snaps with the Owls and rushed for 1,679 yards. While Connors carries a pass-catching resume of 912 yards on 113 career receptions, he will share among starting spots in the running back room with sophomores Re'Shaun Sanford and J'Marion Burnette.
Wykoff, a local talent and alum from nearby Magnolia High School, stands high and mighty as one of the four new starters in both tackle and guard positions, yet he isn't even the tallest among the height, snap-stacked and overhauled offensive line under coach Eman Naghavi. The average height of the line is 6-foot-5, though Wykoff is among three starters listed at 6-foot-6 or greater, with senior right tackle Dalton Merryman standing tall at a staggering 6-foot-9.
Regarding the running back trio, Fritz didn't definitively name or designate the top spot in the room ahead of the opener, implying that while all will get somewhat of an equal amount of snaps, one will likely take the charge in snap count. Connors' pass-catching resume at Rice could play a factor en route to the top spot.
"That will sort itself out in a couple of weeks," Fritz said. "My hope is one guy becomes the bellcow. Becomes the guy that carries the ball 15, 20 times a game."
With Connors, it's possible that with his crosstown return at Rice in Week 2 that he could be named a captain for consecutive weeks to open the season. The meeting will also mark the last rendition of the Bayou Bucket for the foreseeable future,
Kickoff for Houston's season opener against SFA, the earliest calendar start in its program history and its 21st all-time matchup against an FCS opponent, is slated for 7:00 p.m. CST at TDECU Stadium, broadcasting on ESPN+.