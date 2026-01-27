Houston Cougars OG Earns Way-Too-Early 2026 All-American Honors

Earlier this month, head coach Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars made a significant move in the transfer portal with the addition of offensive guard Shadre Hurst. The senior was rated the No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the portal and was highly sought-after by some of the best programs in college football.

Before even playing a snap for the Cougars, Hurst has earned himself way-too-early All-American honors from On3's Chris Low. With a résumé that includes a 2025 All-America Second Team selection, two All-AAC First Team honors, and top-10 national grades from Pro Football Focus, Hurst arrives in Houston as one of the most proven offensive linemen in the country.

After a stunning 10-win season in Fritz's second year with the program, it seems that the Cougars aren't done building on their newfound momentum. Hurst's recognition as an All-American caliber player is likely the first of many preseason honors for the 2026 Houston football team.

A Proven Force in the Trenches

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Hurst's transfer to Houston says something about the impact that Fritz has on his athletes. The head coach has received glowing reviews about his coaching style from past players, and it almost certainly played a critical role in Houston landing the standout interior offensive lineman.

Before hitting the transfer portal, Hurst built a reputation for being an elite pass blocker with the Tulane Green Wave. Not only was he the top-graded offensive lineman in the American Athletic Conference in 2025, but he also ranked as the No. 6 graded guard and the No. 9 graded offensive lineman nationally according to Pro Football Focus.

A three-time AAC champion, Hurst also played a key role in helping Tulane's offense reach new heights. The Green Wave finished the 2025 season top-10 nationally in sacks allowed per game (6th, 0.77) and tackles for a loss (7th, 3.69), while also posting a top-10 run-blocking grade in the AAC in 2024.

While the Cougars didn't struggle in pass protection this past season, Hurst's addition to the interior offensive line gives Fritz more than just a reliable presence in the trenches—it also gives Houston the ability to reestablish, and potentially improve, its run game.

Hurst wasn't the only Tulane transfer to eventually end up with the Cougars as well. Makhi Hughes, who transferred to Houston after a season at Oregon, was a standout running back under Fritz for two years at Tulane, totaling 2,779 and 22 touchdowns on just over 500 carries.

With both athletes having a familiar face on the offensive side of the ball and a head coach they trust on the sideline, both athletes could perform at an extremely high level next season.

Recommended Articles