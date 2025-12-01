Houston Cougars PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Win vs Baylor
Houston has ended the regular season on a high note, downing the Baylor Bears in a 31-24 battle that saw the Cougars on top for a majority of the game.
The win secured a 9-3 season in year two of the Willie Fritz era, a vast improvement over last season’s 4-8 mark. The Coogs’ Saturday victory propelled the team into a favorable fourth position in the Big 12 standings.
Here’s how the Houston Cougars graded out against Baylor, according to PFF.
How PFF Graded Houston’s Offense
Tight ends led the way for the Houston offense’s PFF grades, with Kaleb Thomas receiving favorable marks in pass and run blocking, and Tanner Koziol’s impressive contributions through the passing game.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' offense:
- TE Kaleb Thomas, 24 snaps, 79.2 (overall grade)
- TE Tanner Koziol, 82 snaps, 76.1
- HB Stacy Sneed, six snaps, 76.1
- WR Amare Thomas, 78 snaps, 75.7
- QB Conner Weigman, 84 snaps, 73.1
- LT Alvin Ebosele, 84 snaps, 69.0
- HB Dean Connors, 58 snaps, 67.6
- HB DJ Butler, 23 snaps, 66.6
- LG Jason Brooks Jr., 40 snaps, 65.0
- RT Dalton Merryman, 84 snaps, 64.7
- RG McKenzie Agnello, 83 snaps, 64.5
- LG Matthew Wykoff, 63 snaps, 62.8
- TE Tracille Frederick Jr., six snaps, 61.1
- LT Larry Crawford, one snap, 60.0
- HB Re’Shaun Sanford II, one snap, 60.0
- FB Chance Bryant, two snaps, 59.4
- C Demetrius Hunter, 65 snaps, 59.2
- WR Mekhi Mews, one snap, 57.1
- WR Jaquise Martin, 18 snaps, 54.7
- WR Koby Young, 75 snaps, 51.8
- WR Harvey Broussard III, 46 snaps, 51.8
How PFF Graded Houston’s Defense
Latrell McCutchin Sr. terrorized Baylor receivers, earning an 80.6 coverage grade, leading the Houston defense against a successful Baylor aerial attack.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' defense:
- CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., 68 snaps, 79.0 (overall grade)
- OLB Brandon Mack II, 44 snaps, 71.0
- MLB Sione Fotu, 40 snaps. 69.8
- FS Jordan Allen, 65 snaps, 68.7
- DT Zavian Tibbs, 26 snaps, 68.4
- SS Blake Thompson, 10 snaps, 67.8
- CB Zelmar Vedder, 15 snaps, 66.8
- CB Will James, 67 snaps, 66.4
- DE Eddie Walls III, 75 snaps, 64.3
- LB Corey Platt Jr., 37 snaps, 63.0
- SS Kentrell Webb, 75 snaps, 62.8
- DT Myles Parker, 36 snaps, 60.4
- OLB Latreveon McCutchin, 32 snaps, 60.3
- DT Carlos Allen Jr., 73 snaps, 58.9
- MLB Jalen Garner, 53 snaps, 58.3
- CB Wrook Brown, 46 snaps, 57.5
- SS Marc Stampley II, 28 snaps, 51.1
- MLB Carmycah Glass, 35 snaps, 45.1