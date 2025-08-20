Houston Cougars QB Conner Weigman Named to Prestigious Preseason Watchlist
Houston’s quarterback Conner Weigman was selected to the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watchlist on Tuesday.
The A&M transfer passed for 2,694 yards and 19 touchdowns in his time with the Aggies.
The junior quarterback enters his first season in the Big 12, and he is already gaining national recognition.
The History of Johnny Unitas and His Award
John Constantine “Johnny” Unitas played 18 seasons in the NFL, primarily for the Baltimore Ravens.
Unitas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979 and also won the AP Most Valuable Player award and the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in his playing career.
He is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and earned the nickname “The Golden Arm” due to his elite arm strength and passing ability.
Unitas was the first quarterback to throw for over 40,000 yards, and he won NFL MVP awards in 1959, 1964, and 1967.
The award was established in 1987 and is given to the top upperclassmen quarterback in college football.
The award is far more than just a player's on-field performance.
“The winner of the Golden Arm Award is recognized not only for his athletic accomplishments, but also for his character, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities and athletic ability,” John Unitas Jr., President of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation Inc.
The foundation has also awarded more than $750,000 in scholarships to athletes from local high schools in Maryland and Kentucky.
“Despite my Dad’s outstanding accomplishments, he never forgot his humble beginnings, and this won him a place in the hearts of all who ever knew him,” Unitas Jr. said. “Giving life to his commitment to ‘give back,’ the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation Inc. was established to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving athletes.”
Weigman Follows in the Footsteps of Houston's Great Quarterbacks
Weigman joins names such as Jason McKinley, Kevin Kolb, Greg Ward Jr. and Case Keenum as former Cougars to be named to the list.
The highly recruited quarterback aims to become the first to win the award in program history.
Weigman has never been worried about personal awards. He is a team player, and the Houston Cougars have a clear goal in mind.
"The first goal is to win the Big 12 Championship, and I believe we have the guys to take us there," Weigman said. "After that, we will chase our ultimate goal of a National Championship."