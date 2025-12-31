Houston Cougars' Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

The Houston Cougars received some notable transfer portal news on Wednesday morning.

Backup quarterback Zeon Chriss-Gremillion has officially announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.

ESPN writer Pete Thamel announced the news on X/Twitter, adding that the quarterback will have one year of eligibility remaining. Chriss-Gremillion originally arrived at Houston as a transfer after 12 games with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. In his final season as a Cougar, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native completed just 10 of 21 passes for 108 yards. He also rushed for 79 yards on the ground on just 12 attempts.

During his time at Houston, Chriss-Gremillion is most known for the role he played in the program reaching the four-win mark in 2024. While the quarterback turned the ball over eight times in seven starts, he also led the Cougars to wins over TCU, Utah, and No. 17 Kansas State.

Against the Horned Frogs, Chriss-Gremillion put together one of his best performances in a Houston uniform. In Fort Worth, the quarterback completed 15 of 18 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. He was also dominant in the ground game with 97 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

What Led Chriss-Gremillion to Enter the Transfer Portal

Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) looks to throw the ball to running back Stacy Sneed (21) during the third quarter against the Baylor Bears at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With quarterback Conner Weigman returning to Houston for another season, many expected Chriss-Gremillion to enter the portal after Houston's bowl game. While both are dual-threat quarterbacks, Weigman gave the Cougars a better skillset in the passing game. In 2025, Weigman threw for 2,711 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.

Combine Weigman's return with Houston bringing in the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, and you arrive at the reason Chriss-Gremillion entered the portal. While there's a chance that the junior could earn the backup spot on the depth chart, it's more likely that head coach Willie Fritz would turn to freshman Keisean Henderson if a change needs to be made at quarterback next season.

What the Quarterback Brings to His Next Program

Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Chriss-Gremillion is a true dual-threat quarterback. While he only completed just over 47 percent of his passes in 2025, the only time he attempted more than 10 passes in a football game came against Texas Tech in Week 6. When the quarterback

With the Cougars looking for answers at offensive line at the time, it's not surprising that the best defensive unit in college football eventually got to the backup quarterback. Despite the struggles in the passing game, Chriss-Gremillion still found a way to rush for 59 yards on seven carries. He also connected with Amare Thomas for a 64-yard touchdown.

With Chriss-Gremillion showing promise in the passing game when he's given a larger sample size and elite rushing ability under pressure, the quarterback gives his next team a dynamic playmaker who can keep opposing defenses on their toes.

Recommended Articles