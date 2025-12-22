Houston Cougars Ready to Face Down SEC LSU in Texas Bowl

The Houston Cougars became one of the most improved teams throughout the 2025 season after a four-win year in 2024. The Coogs improved drastically, ending the regular season with a 9-3 record and as one of the top teams in the Big 12 when preseason predictions had them finishing towards the bottom of the conference.

The season brought several firsts for Willie Fritz and his program, with the Coogs being ranked in the AP and Coaches Polls for the first time since 2022. Late in the season, they were also ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time since 2021.

However, one of the biggest achievements in the improved year was earning a bowl game berth since 2022. And now it's game week for the matchup with the Cougars taking on the LSU Tigers for the Texas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27, at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Taking a Look at How LSU's 2025 Season Turned Out

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Frank Wilson reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the Cougars found success this season with several of their players enjoying breakout seasons, 2025 was quite the opposite for the Tigers, who dealt with a tumultuous season.

Although LSU reached bowl eligibility after a 7-5 regular season, clearly the year did not live up to the expectations or standards that are held in Baton Rouge, as after starting the season 5-3 and their blowout loss at home to Texas A&M, former head coach Brian Kelly was fired after just four seasons at the helm.

The year began on a high note for Kelly and LSU after taking down the then No. 4-ranked Clemson Tigers, 17-10 on the road. After that start of the year, the Tigers rattled off three straight wins, which had them ranked as high as No. 3 in the country.

With their 4-0 start to the season, LSU took its momentum into a road game matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, which was where the armor began to crack for the Tigers as they fell in a close one to the Rebels 24-19.

The week after LSU got back on track, taking down South Carolina, however, things would begin to get out of hand after that win. Back-to-back losses, one to Vanderbilt on the road and then the embarrassing home loss to Texas A&M, put the final nail in the coffin in Kelly's regime with the Tigers.

LSU would end the season with a 2-2 record in the final four games of the season, with wins over Arkansas and Western Kentucky, as running backs coach Frank Wilson was promoted to interim head coach to see out the last games of the year.

Now the Tigers look to usher in a new era after hiring Lane Kiffin after a dramatic exit at Ole Miss, who will be tasked to steer the ship and put LSU back into national championship contention.