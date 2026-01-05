Houston Cougars Return Wide Receiver Harvey Broussard III for 2026 Season

This past weekend, the Houston Cougars retained another offensive piece as wide receiver Harvey Broussard III announced that he would be returning to the program for his senior season.

Broussard saw limited action during the 2025 season only recording nine receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown. While the volume may not have been there, the wide receiver still made the most of his opportunities as he averaged 14.0 yards per reception.

The Saint Martinville, Louisiana native is now the seventh Cougar to officially announce that they will be returning to the program for the 2026 season. Broussard also becomes the third receiver to announce or confirm their return to the program for next season. Amare Thomas and Koby Young have also announced that they will make a return to the program.

What Broussard Brings Back to the Houston Cougars

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Broussard's return gives Houston something every program values heading into a new season: familiarity. While he hasn't been a featured target in the Cougars' offense to this point, Broussard still made an impact by taking advantage of his opportunities. Broussard's 14.0 yards per reception ranked No. 5 among Houston's pass-catchers, making him a prime target when the Cougars needed a critical first down.

There's also some untapped upside with Broussard's return as well. During his collegiate career, the receiver has frequently been labeled as an athlete who can win 50/50 balls. In fact, Broussard was a consistent threat to make contested catches at Louisiana. Across two years with the Ragin' Cajuns, Broussard totaled 803 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 55 catches. His eight contested catches ranked No. 21 among G5 receivers in 2024.

Before transferring to Houston after the 2024 season's conclusion, Broussard was a notable piece of Louisiana's receiving core with over 300 receiving yards in both his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was also a force in first-down catches with 20, which ranked second among 2027-28 NFL Draft-eligible G5 wide receivers.

Beyond his potential growth in the receiving game, Broussard's biggest asset for Houston may be the experience he brings back to the program. For head coach Willie Fritz, retaining experienced veterans with the "new and improved" Houston Cougars is likely a priority.

With Thomas, Young, and now Broussard returning, quarterback Conner Weigman now enters the 2026 season with a wide receiver room that he knows well. While Houston's recent recruiting class features some dynamic weapons on offense, most notably Paris Melvin Jr., having experienced receivers that have already played a full season at the Power Four level means fewer growing pains for the Cougars in the future.

Recommended Articles