Houston Cougars Reveal Uniform Selection For Arizona State Game
The Houston Cougars continue their conference slate against a team from the state of Arizona, this time away from the friendly confides of TDECU Stadium as they travel to Tempe to take on the No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils.
Willie Fritz's team sits at 6-1 in the season, and are just a week removed from a close 31-28 win over the Arizona Wildcats, thanks to another clutch 41-yard field goal from the cleat of Ethan Sanchez
But now the going gets a little tougher for the Coogs against the Sun Devils, who will be without their star wide receiver in Jordyn Tyson, but were able to knock off the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a team that the Cougars struggled heavily against.
Houston Uniform Reveal for Arizona State
Ahead of the matchup, the team released their uniform selection as per usual shortly before their conference contest at Mountain America Stadium on their official football profile on X.
In this week's uniform reveal, the video shows Houston defensive back Marc Stampley II flexing and posing in the Houston weight room while donning the traditional away attire for the Coogs, a white Nike jersey with red lettering, a red helmet with "UH" proudly displayed, sans the helmet stripe down the middle of the lid, with red Nike pants, red Nike gloves, and some white Nike cleats with red soles on the bottoms.
The game between the two teams will be the first since Houston joined the Big 12 Conference in 2023, tenth matchup overall, and the first game between them in general since the 1990 season, a square off at the Coca-Cola Classic in Tokyo, Japan that saw the Coogs victorious in a high-scoring 62-45 match.
All-Time Series History
Arizona State narrowly controls the all-time rivalry with a 5-4 record, winning all five of those games consecutively during a sporadic span of years from 1971-1982.
In addition to their win over Texas Tech last weekend, knocking the Red Raiders from No. 7 to No. 15 in the rankings, Arizona State has also seen victory over the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears, both in close 27-24 battles, with their only two losses this season coming against the Utah Utes and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Cougars' only loss this year was to the Red Raiders, a game which they were without quarterback Conner Weigman for the most part and were also shut down in the run game by the Tech defense, a run game that is sure to get put to the test against the Sun Devils Saturday evening.
The opening kick is set for 7:00 PM.