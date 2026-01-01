Houston Cougars Running Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

With the transfer portal window opening, seven Houston Cougars have announced their intentions to enter since the team's 38-35 Texas Bowl win over LSU on Dec. 27, concluding the 2025 campaign.

After the announcements of two departures in the quarterback room from junior Zeon Chriss-Gremillion and true freshman Austin Carlisle, the running back room, which was pivotal for Houston behind senior running back Dean Connors, saw its first one.

Sophomore J'Marion Burnette announced his plans to enter the transfer portal Thursday via JGP College Football on social media after spending two seasons at Houston under coach Willie Fritz.

The 6-foot-2 Andalusia, Ala.-native and former four-star running back prospect from the class of 2024 rushed for 264 yards on 71 carries in his career with the Cougars, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. His freshman campaign in Houston's 4-8 2024 season saw a promising 182 yards on 43 carries alongside the developments of Re'Shaun Sanford and DJ Butler in their Houston debuts.

With the 2024-25 offseason addition of Connors and the departure of Parker Jenkins for his junior season at East Carolina, Burnette presented a prime opportunity for a breakout campaign as a key piece of the position room's tandem. The unfortunate loss of Sanford before the season opener on Aug. 27 against Stephen F. Austin due to season-ending knee surgery only further expanded his potential to work towards being the snap count leader.

After returning from a two-week absence due to a hand injury he suffered prior to Houston's Week 2 contest at Rice, Burnette tallied 82 yards on 28 carries, averaging 2.9 yards in four games played for the Cougars in 2025. His last game action came in their 31-28 bowl-clinching win over Arizona on Oct. 18, running for 27 yards on nine carries.

A major highlight of Burnette's sophomore campaign came on the receiving end, when junior quarterback Conner Weigman hurled a 39-yard touchdown pass to him in Houston's season-opening 27-0 shutout win over the Lumberjacks, the first score of his career.

In the end, among Houston's sophomore backs though, Butler compiled 301 yards on 68 carries while averaging 4.4 per rush in 11 games, taking what seemed like an unlikely leap in the depth chart behind Connors to signal a tandem in the position room.

While Burnette will find a new home, Fritz will look to gain from the portal to replenish the running back room with the departure of Connors, and it may not take long after all to fulfill that depth again barring any further exits.