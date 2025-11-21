Houston Cougars Sense Major Advantage vs. Injury-Riddled Horned Frogs
On Wednesday night, the No.23 Houston Cougars (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) released their initial availability reports for this weekend's matchup at TDECU Stadium.
Willie Fritz's squad enters the conference matchup with one of the healthiest injury reports we've seen all season. Traville Frederick Jr., Houston's second-string tight end, is the only name that appears on Houston's weekly depth chart.
TCU, on the other hand, is an entirely different story. As of right now, the Horned Frogs will face the Cougars without several key players, including safety Bud Clark, running back Kevorian Barnes, and wide receiver Ed Small. Running back Trent Battle, tight end Lafayette Kaiuway, and left guard Cade Bennett are also listed as questionable.
Why Houston's Passing Attack Could Thrive This Weekend
While the news of Barnes being listed as out is impactful, the Horned Frogs can likely still move the ball with their elite passing game. It's the TCU defense that could be left vulnerable this weekend.
Not only is Clark one of the best safeties in the conference, but he's also one of the best at his position in college football. In six seasons at TCU, the Alexandria, Louisiana native has totaled 213 total tackles, 18 pass deflections, and 15 interceptions. To say that Clark is the captain of the Horned Frogs' secondary is an understatement.
If quarterback Conner Weigman can find rhythm against this TCU defense early on, we could see another solid game from the Texas A&M transfer. Combine a weakened secondary with the fact that the Horned Frogs have struggled to stop running quarterbacks, and you get a recipe for success on senior night.
What's on the Line for Houston
I'll start this by saying that TCU shouldn't have any lack of motivation this weekend against Houston. The Horned Frogs have lost two games in a row, which included a blowout in Provo against the BYU Cougars. It's safe to say that TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff have lost the confidence of many fans in the last couple of weeks.
That being said, the Cougars have put together a season that could send waves throughout the Big 12. In just his second year, Willie Fritz has excelled at utilizing the transfer portal while also recruiting the Houston area at a high level. With their best recruiting class in recent history, the Cougars have a chance to build on a season that has surpassed the expectations of many.
If Houston can close the season on a high note, and even potentially end up in Arlington with some of your typical Big 12 chaos, it would signal a defining moment in the program's trajectory.