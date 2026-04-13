Houston Cougars Set to Host Top-100 Recruit for Visit

The Houston Cougars may have hit a new level of success in recruiting under Willie Fritz, and seemingly more and more blue-chip recruits are attracted to the program.

The Cougars already have six commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 27 class in the country according to 247Sports. While there is still plenty of time to bolster the class, it's hard not to forecast a class in or around the top 25 for a Cougars program that has quietly been trending upward.

Their 2026 recruiting class ranked as the No. 32 class in the country, but it was the program's top recruit that truly put the rest of college football on notice. Headlining the 2026 class was five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit, Keisean Henderson. The Houston native had 40 offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Texas, but instead became the highest-ranked recruit in program history.

As the Cougs look to build off their 2027 success, they are already being heavily linked to four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad.

Houston hosting elite defender for visit

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As he told 247Sports' Mike Roach, the Cougars are among the programs that will be receiving a visit from Muhammad.

"I'll be at Arizona State on April 16, Vanderbilt April 23, Stanford May 22, Houston May 28, Miami June 5, TCU June 11 and Michigan June 19," Muhammad told Roach.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, they do have some catching up to do, as Muhammad confirmed that there are two programs that are standing out among the rest.

"So far, Kentucky and Miami have stood out to me the most," he told 247Sports. "What really made them memorable was the intensity at practice. Everyone is competing and pushing each other to get better every rep. I also like how both coaching staffs are on their players., holding them to a high standard and making sure they're developing the right way..."

The South Houston High School product ranks as the No. 91 player, No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 12 player in the state of Texas. Aside from being strong on the gridiron, Muhammad also shines on the basketball court.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-4 defensive lineman averaged 15.1 points and 12.5 rebounds in 30+ games of action.

According to Roach, he plans to announce his commitment sometime this summer, so if the Cougars have any chance, their visit needs to be a memorable one.