Houston Cougars Starting To Catch The Eyes of Poll Voters
The Houston Cougars kept their momentous start of the season rolling after their biggest victory of the young season, making a statement win after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes by multiple scores, 36-20.
The Cougars stifled the Buffaloes, only giving up 14 points to Colorado's offense throughout the first three quarters and most of the fourth quarter, as the Buffaloes scored their final touchdown with just four minutes left in the game and had multiple standout performances on the offensive side of the ball, totaling 431 yards of offense with 222 passing and 209 rushing.
For their performance, Houston began generating some attention on the national scale, as on Sunday, the latest Coaches Poll was released, and the Cougars found themselves mentioned. Although the Cougars were not ranked, they did receive five votes on the poll. Making it the first time Houston received votes from the Coaches Poll since 2022, which had them ranked No. 25 at the start of that season.
How Many Houston Opponents Were Mentioned by the Coaches' Poll
Including the Cougars, a total of eight Big 12 teams were brought up in the latest Coaches Poll, with three teams from the lot being ranked, and the other five programs received votes from the other coaches in college football.
For the rest of their conference schedule, Houston matchups with one ranked team and two who received votes in this week's coaches poll.
The only ranked opponent currently on the Cougars' schedule is the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who come in ranked at No. 16. Texas Tech has started the season 3-0, all of which have been convincing victories with wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kent State, and Oregon State.
Red Raider starting quarterback Behren Morton has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 through the first few weeks of the season, with 923 passing yards to eleven touchdowns and just one interception.
The matchup between the Cougars and Red Raiders is on the horizon, with Houston going on the road and taking on Oregon State next week, and then going on a bye week. And as for Texas Tech, they will have a big game of their own against No. 18 Utah on the road before a bye week of their own.
Depending on the result of the next few weeks' matchups, the Cougars could be hosting their biggest game in the Willie Fritz era against the Red Raiders at TDECU Stadium on Oct. 4, which could possibly feature two ranked teams and be a big influence in the Big 12.
Also receiving votes were Arizona State, who received 141, TCU, who got 49, and Baylor, who got eight, all of whom the Cougars will face later on in the season, hosting TCU and on the road against Arizona State and Baylor.