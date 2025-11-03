Houston Cougars Stock Watch After Week 10: Who's Up & Who's Down?
The Houston Cougars were rolling to start the 2025 season, with a 7-1 record, found themselves ranked for the first time since 2022, and standing firmly for a spot to compete in the Big 12 title game, with their only loss coming to a high-powered Texas Tech Red Raiders squad.
However, the Coogs have taken a misstep after this past Saturday and are no longer ranked after the latest AP Poll, losing their second game of the season to what should have been considered a "favorable" matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers at home. The Mountaineers walked into TDECU Stadium with a 2-6 record and one of the only winless teams in the Big 12, and won 45-35 over the Cougars.
After the Cougars' ugly loss, here's the weekly look at the players whose stocks are trending down. With the shocking loss on Saturday, this edition won't have any Cougars trending up, as Houston will look forward to another conference matchup, as they'll head out on the road to take on the UCF Knights. The Knights welcome in the Coogs with a 4-4 record and just a single win in conference play, but like Houston quickly found out, no conference opponent can be overlooked.
Trending Down
Conner Weigman, QB
Since making his way back to the Bayou City, quarterback Conner Weigman has looked great, with the Cypress, Texas native finding his form after a few rough seasons up in College Station. Weigman has been distributing the ball well and is a big piece of the Coogs' rushing attack; however, one thing that hurt the quarterback on Saturday, turnovers.
As Weigman had been great at protecting the football and limiting turnovers, the junior quarterback gave away possession of the football three times against West Virginia. Weigman had two interceptions on the afternoon and fumbled the ball a total of three times; however, the Coogs lost possession just once.
The giveaways resulted in 17 points for the Mountaineers. The fumble led to a touchdown pass from the West Virginia quarterback, an interception coming right out of halftime led to a field goal, and finally, the second interception came in the red zone and led to a pick-six for the Mountaineers.
Cougars Run Defense
The Coogs had been one of the better rushing defenses in the Big 12 as they entered the game in the upper half of the conference in lowest average rushing yards per game, yards per carry, and rushing touchdowns. However, the Mountaineers were able to break through the strength of the Houston rush defense, finishing the game with a total of 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Mountaineers running back Diore Hubbard was the workhorse for West Virginia in their upset victory, carrying the ball 29 times for 108 yards, averaging 3.7 yards per carry and a touchdown. Freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. also got in on the action, finishing the game with 65 yards on 10 attempts and two rushing touchdowns.