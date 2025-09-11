Houston Cougars Stock Watch after Week 2: Who's Up & who's Down?
The Houston Cougars continued their momentum after their season-opening victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks with a comfortable blowout 35-9 victory in the final Bayou Bucket Classic against intercity rivals the Rice Owls.
The start of the season could not have been drawn up any better for head coach Willie Fritz, as the Cougars have scored at a large rate while their defense has been stout, outscoring opponents 62-9 through two games.
Here's a breakdown of a couple of players and where their stocks are headed after the Cougars' victory over the Owls, as Houston heads into a big game on Friday, opening up Big 12 play at home against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Trending Up
Dean Connors, RB
Nobody's stock received the biggest jump after week two, like running back Dean Connors. The senior had an explosive game against his former team, rushing for 132 yards on 13 carries, two rushing touchdowns, and averaged a first down with every one of his carries; he averaged an impressive 10.2 yards per carry.
Connors should more than likely be Houston's featured running back against Colorado, in a game where repeating or getting close to repeating his production from a week ago could drive the Cougars to victory.
As the Buffaloes have struggled to stop the run through two games, they have given up a total of 404 rushing yards, averaging an astonishing 202 rushing yards allowed per game and giving up 4.8 yards per carry through two games.
Corey Platt Jr, LB
Corey Platt Jr. was held out from the Cougars' first game of the season as he continued to ramp up from achilles injuries in back-to-back years, and in his return to the field in over two years, the linebacker had a major impact on Houston's defense. Platt totaled four tackles and became a difference maker as he also recorded a sack against Rice.
Trending Down
Connor Weigman, QB
Weigman is not necessarily moving down because of a poor performance or any struggles during the game against Rice, but more so, evening out, as the offense was stagnant through the first half of the game, and for Weigman's relatively quiet game against the Owls.
Coming off a three-touchdown performance in the season opener, it was not ridiculous to project Weigman could have similar numbers in game two compared to the first game of the season. And while Weigman did throw for more yards, passing for 188 against the Owls, the quarterback threw for just one touchdown on the night..