Houston Cougars Stock Watch After Week 6: Who's Up & Who's Down?
The Houston Cougars looked for their biggest victory in quite some time, and what undoubtedly would have been the biggest victory in the Willie Fritz era in Houston. As the Cougars took their unbeaten record, they matched up against the unbeaten Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday night.
Unfortunately for the Coogs, there was no upset in TDECU Stadium as the Cougars were ultimately outgunned by the Red Raiders. Texas Tech proved why they're one of the highly ranked teams in the country and looked like the team to beat in the Big 12, beating the Coogs handily, 35-11.
Some players are improving, while others have taken a back seat. Here's a look at a couple of Cougars whose stocks are trending upwards or downwards. After Houston's tough loss to the Red Raiders, it looks forward to another conference matchup as they hit the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Trending Up
Red Zone Defense
The Red Raiders' offense was able to move the ball up and down essentially at will against the Cougars' defense as Texas Tech compiled over 550 yards of total offense, with quarterback Behren Morton tossing for 345 yards passing.
However, the Cougars' defense was stout once the Red Raiders reached the red zone and did their best to keep themselves in the game. Especially early in the game, as Houston managed to force Texas Tech's offense to settle for field goals on three of their red zone trips, keeping the score from running away early on.
Trending Down
Conner Weigman, QB
Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman had his worst performance in a Cougars uniform since his arrival in the offseason. Weigman struggled early on, completing 5 of his 12 pass attempts for just 71 yards, being without a passing or rushing touchdown for the first time all season, and an interception. And in the running game, Weigman managed just seven yards on six carries.
However, Weigman would not be able to see the game play out as the quarterback left the game last in the first half with an undisclosed injury and would not be able to return for the remainder of the game.
Dean Connors, RB
Running back Dean Connors has quickly assumed the bell cow role for the Cougars' rushing attack as he recorded 324 rushing yards on 67 carries and three rushing touchdowns as Houston's leading running back.
Against Texas Tech, however, Connors became a non-factor as the Red Raiders' defensive line managed to shut down the running back, limiting Connors to 31 yards on 13 carries for a rough 2.4 yards per carry.