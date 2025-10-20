Houston Cougars Stock Watch After Week 8: Who's Up & Who's Down?
The Houston Cougars have picked up their sixth win of the season and will be bowl-bound for the first time in two seasons and for the first time in the Willie Fritz era, as the Coogs fought to a walk-off 31-28 homecoming victory against the Arizona Wildcats.
The Cougars found themselves in a battle with Arizona even after getting out to what should've been a commanding two-possession lead headed into the fourth quarter; however, the Wildcats battled back, tying the ballgame late. Setting up the Coogs to drive into field goal range and have kicker Ethan Sanchez hit a game winning 41 yard field goal as time expired.
After the Cougars' narrow victory, here's the weekly look at the players whose stocks are trending up and trending down, as Houston will look forward to another conference matchup as they head out on the road to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe.
Trending Up
Amare Thomas, WR
Wide receiver Amare Thomas is establishing himself as one of the Cougars' main targets in the passing game and one of Conner Weigman's go-to guys in big moments with another impactful performance. Against the Wildcats, Thomas finished the game as the Coogs' leading receiver with four receptions for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Thomas' first score of the game showed off exactly why the wide receiver is one of the top weapons on the offensive side of the ball after making the reception and breaking a few tackles, making his way to the end zone for a 52-yard catch and score early in the game.
Wrook Brown, DB
On the defensive side of the ball, the Coogs always look towards defensive linemen Carlos Allen Jr. or linebacker Jalen Garner for impact performances to ignite the defense and become difference makers in ballgames, against the Wildcats, though it was defensive back Wrook Brown taking that role.
Brown finished the game with a season-high nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, with his presence felt big-time in the second quarter after pressuring Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita on back-to-back plays and forcing a sack.
Ethan Sanchez, Kicker
The reigning and two-time Big 12 special teams player of the week came up clutch for the Cougars once again. Even after missing a 48-yard field goal attempt early in the fourth quarter, Sanchez was able to reset himself and nail the walk-off kick from 41 yards out securing the Cougars' victory.
Trending Down
Stephon Johnson, WR
The only bleak spot coming out of Houston's victory over Arizona is the status of wide receiver Stephon Johnson, who announced on Sunday evening that he will be out for the remainder of the season. Throughout the week, the wide receiver had been listed as doubtful on every availability report leading up to game time and did not suit up on Saturday, being in a boot on the sidelines.
The loss of Johnson is obviously a huge blow to the Cougars' offense, as the wide receiver was one of the team's top options in the passing game, being the Coogs' third leading receiver. Johnson's 2025 season will end with 13 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns.