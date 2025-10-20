Houston Cougars On SI

Houston Cougars Stock Watch After Week 8: Who's Up & Who's Down?

Which Houston Cougars have their stock rising or dropping after week eight against the Arizona Wildcats?

Ylver Deleon-Rios

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium.
Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Cougars have picked up their sixth win of the season and will be bowl-bound for the first time in two seasons and for the first time in the Willie Fritz era, as the Coogs fought to a walk-off 31-28 homecoming victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars found themselves in a battle with Arizona even after getting out to what should've been a commanding two-possession lead headed into the fourth quarter; however, the Wildcats battled back, tying the ballgame late. Setting up the Coogs to drive into field goal range and have kicker Ethan Sanchez hit a game winning 41 yard field goal as time expired.

After the Cougars' narrow victory, here's the weekly look at the players whose stocks are trending up and trending down, as Houston will look forward to another conference matchup as they head out on the road to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe.

Trending Up

Amare Thomas, WR

Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas
Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Amare Thomas is establishing himself as one of the Cougars' main targets in the passing game and one of Conner Weigman's go-to guys in big moments with another impactful performance. Against the Wildcats, Thomas finished the game as the Coogs' leading receiver with four receptions for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Thomas' first score of the game showed off exactly why the wide receiver is one of the top weapons on the offensive side of the ball after making the reception and breaking a few tackles, making his way to the end zone for a 52-yard catch and score early in the game.

Wrook Brown, DB

Houston Cougars defensive back Wrook Brown
Houston Cougars defensive back Wrook Brown (24) reacts after a sack in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, the Coogs always look towards defensive linemen Carlos Allen Jr. or linebacker Jalen Garner for impact performances to ignite the defense and become difference makers in ballgames, against the Wildcats, though it was defensive back Wrook Brown taking that role.

Brown finished the game with a season-high nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, with his presence felt big-time in the second quarter after pressuring Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita on back-to-back plays and forcing a sack.

Ethan Sanchez, Kicker

Houston Cougars kicker Ethan Sanchez
Houston Cougars kicker Ethan Sanchez (92) kicks the ball against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The reigning and two-time Big 12 special teams player of the week came up clutch for the Cougars once again. Even after missing a 48-yard field goal attempt early in the fourth quarter, Sanchez was able to reset himself and nail the walk-off kick from 41 yards out securing the Cougars' victory.

Trending Down

Stephon Johnson, WR

The only bleak spot coming out of Houston's victory over Arizona is the status of wide receiver Stephon Johnson, who announced on Sunday evening that he will be out for the remainder of the season. Throughout the week, the wide receiver had been listed as doubtful on every availability report leading up to game time and did not suit up on Saturday, being in a boot on the sidelines.

The loss of Johnson is obviously a huge blow to the Cougars' offense, as the wide receiver was one of the team's top options in the passing game, being the Coogs' third leading receiver. Johnson's 2025 season will end with 13 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

feed

Published
Ylver Deleon-Rios
YLVER DELEON-RIOS

Home/Football