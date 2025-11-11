Houston Cougars TE Named a Semifinalist for Prestigious Award
The Houston Cougars were able to get back on track over the weekend, putting themselves back in the win column after a difficult loss, defeating the UCF Knights out on the road in Orlando, Florida, in a narrow 30-27 victory on Friday night.
The Coogs managed to survive as quarterback Conner Weigman was 20 of 31 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 82 yards on 22 carries. However, the quarterback's inability to protect the football made the game a lot closer, with Weigman throwing three interceptions on the night.
The Cougars now get to head into their second bye week of the season, getting the opportunity to rest before taking on their final two matchups of the season, beginning with their final home game of the season against the TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 22. During the bye week, however, one Cougar playmaker was recognized as a semifinalist for a major award.
Tanner Koziol Named John Mackey Award Semifinalist
As on Monday, senior tight end Tanner Koziol was recognized as a John Mackey Award Semifinalist, the Cougars announced. The award is given to the most outstanding tight end of the season; this recognition marks the second straight season in which Koziol was named a semifinalist for the award.
Among Koziol, the other tight ends named as semifinalists were: Baylor's Michael Trigg, Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, NC State's Justin Joly, Ole Miss' Dae’Quan Wright, Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq, Utah's Dallen Bentley, and Iowa State's Benjamin Brahmer.
Throughout the Coogs' 10 games of the season, the six-foot-seven tight end has become one of the go-to targets and reliable weapons in the Houston offense. Koziol has recorded 56 receptions for 570 yards and five touchdowns.
Among other tight ends in the country, Koziol ranks highly among other FBS tight ends with the most receptions per game, averaging a little over five, third in receiving yards per game with 57 yards, third in receiving touchdowns with five, and also third in receiving yards with 570.
Koziol is a part of the class of newcomers to the Coogs squad that transferred into the program ahead of the 2025 season. Alongside Koziol, head coach Willie Fritz brought in Weigman, star wide receiver Amare Thomas, and running back Dean Connors, all of whom have become key pieces to the Coogs' offense and success this season.
Koziol will have the Cougars' final two games against TCU and the regular-season finale against the Baylor Bears to continue to add to his case as the best tight end in the nation.