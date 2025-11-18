Houston Cougars to Face Historic Programs in 2 Latest Bowl Game Predictions
The Houston Cougars will be well rested heading down the stretch after getting to enjoy their second bye week of the season over the weekend, after getting back on track two weeks ago with a road win over the UCF Knights.
The Coogs return to the field this weekend looking to end the regular season strong in their final two matchups of the season, beginning with hosting the TCU Horned Frogs, which recently suffered a blowout loss to BYU, and then the Cougars end the regular season on the road against the Baylor Bears, which were also blown out last week, falling to the Utah Utes.
Houston clinched bowl game status midway through the season after its dramatic walk-off win against the Arizona Wildcats. The Coogs missed out on bowl game season last year in Willie Fritz's first year at the helm, but now the Cougars are in a prime position with bowl eligibility secured, and in a recent prediction by ESPN analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, the pair have the Cougars taking on two of college football's historic programs.
Houston vs. Miami Hurricanes
With Bonagura's prediction, the Cougars would take a trip down to Florida to take part in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, to take on the Miami Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes currently rank as the No. 14 team in the country by the recent AP Poll, moving up two spots after a convincing win over the weekend, blowing out NC State. The Hurricanes currently sit fifth in the ACC with an 8-2 record and 4-2 conference record, led by quarterback Carson Beck, who, in his first season with the Canes, has totaled 2,485 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 10 games.
The Coogs and the Hurricanes have faced off a total of 19 times, with Miami controlling the all-time series record, leading 11-8, with the last matchup between the pair coming in 2006, in which the Cougars narrowly lost 14-13.
Houston vs. USC Trojans
In Schlabach's prediction, the Cougars would take on the historic program from out west in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, battling the USC Trojans.
The Trojans currently sit with an 8-2 record, sitting third in the Big 10 standings with a 6-1 conference record, and in the recent AP ranked were ranked No. 16 in the country. USC is led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has totaled 2,868 yards, 18 touchdowns, to six interceptions throughout the Trojans' 10 games of the season.
There's not much history between the Cougars and the Trojans, having only faced off a total of three times, with the team from California winning all three matchups. The last meeting between the teams came in 1996.