Houston Cougars Transfer LB Stays in the Big 12

The Houston Cougars have done plenty in the transfer portal to reshape their roster heading into the 2026 season after a much-improved 2025 season, which saw the Coogs end the year with a 10-3 record and a bowl game victory.

Head coach Willie Fritz has been busy throughout the transfer portal, finding additions to his roster headed into the 2026 season and his third season as the Coogs head coach. Houston has landed several commitments out of the transfer portal so far, with key additions on both sides of the ball.

And while the Coogs have been busy with their additions, Houston has plenty of players from its 2025 season leaving the program, with over double-digit players heading to the transfer portal, and one of those players has recently found their new home, staying in the Big 12.

Corey Platt Jr. Commits to Texas Tech

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (7) makes a reception for a touchdown as Houston Cougars linebacker Corey Platt Jr. (9) defends during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Per a report from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Houston transfer linebacker Corey Platt Jr. has remained in the Big 12, committing to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday evening. The linebacker spent the last two seasons with the Cougars and will have two seasons of college eligibility remaining.

Platt ranked as a three-star transfer prospect and the No. 276-ranked player available in the portal by On3, while being ranked as one of the top players at his position, ranked as the No. 24 linebacker available.

While Platt did not see the field in his first season with the Coogs due to a devastating season-ending injury in fall camp before the 2024 season, the linebacker pieced together the best season of his college career in 2025 as he totaled 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble this year.

The linebacker ended his 2025 season with a 66.9 grade by Pro Football Focused which also graded Platt's play defending opposing teams' rushing attack very highly, ending the year with an 83.1 grade in rush defense by PFF.

Platt joins a Texas Tech squad that had a highly successful 2025 season in which the Red Raiders totaled a 12-2 overall record and an 8-1 record in conference play on their way to winning the Big 12 conference championship and a bye in the College Football Playoff that ultimately ended with a loss to the Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinals.

The Cougars will take on Platt and his new squad in the Red Raiders when Houston travels up to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech for a conference matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium in the 2026 season.