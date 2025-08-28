Houston Cougars Unveil Helmet Decal to Honor Texas Flood Victims
As the Houston Cougars get set to kick off the 2025 college football season on Thursday night, they, along with their in-state foes, do so with heavy hearts.
Over Independence Day weekend, the Lone Star State experienced unimaginable tragedy when water levels along the Guadalupe River rose rapidly, surging roughly 26 feet in 45 minutes. In total, at least 135 people have been confirmed dead in the flooding - 117 of them coming in Kerr County and 27 of those being campers and staffers at Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' summer camp. It was the U.S.' deadliest inland flooding since 1976, surpassing the death toll from Hurricane Helene last year.
Though those victims may be gone, they certainly aren't forgotten.
Houston Cougars, Other Texas Teams to Honor Flood Victims on Helmets
The Cougars, alongside what seems like every other college football team in the state, will wear a special decal on the back of their helmets to honor those lost in the flood. The decal features a green ribbon over the state of Texas.
The Cougars and the city of Houston, which dealt with its own catastrophic flooding after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, have been very supportive of the Kerr County flood victims. In July, the athletics department held a disaster relief drive with student athletes volunteering.
"The catastrophic events in Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend are a reminder to all of us of the preciousness of life and the power of community," vice president for intercollegiate athletics Eddie Nuñez said, per the Cougars' website. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, loved ones, and friends of those lost, as well as with the people of Kerr County and beyond impacted by the floods.
"Houston Athletics is strong because of our community, and we want to do all that we can to lift up our fellow Texans. All of our sports programs, coaches, staff and student-athletes are coming together in this endeavor to do what we can to support those in need. I urge all of Cougar Nation to do your part in lifting up our neighbors."
The local community delivered, donating 18 pallets (two box trucks) worth of non-perishable food, water, cleaning supplies, batteries and more.
The Cougars open the season Thursday night against another Texas team, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. It will be the first FBS college football game in the state this season (Sam Houston opened last week but on the road), so it should be an emotional night after this summer's tragedy.