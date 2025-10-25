Houston Cougars vs. Arizona State Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out?
The Houston Cougars get set for a matchup under the lights heading out west to Tempe, Arizona, to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in what should be one of the Coogs' toughest challenges remaining on their schedule.
The Cougars improved to a 6-1 overall record, 3-1 in conference play, and also clinched bowl eligibility a week ago after hanging on to defeat the other team from the Grand Canyon State in the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils head into the matchup with a 5-2 record, and also with a 3-1 record in conference play. Arizona State got a big victory of its own, defeating the team to beat in the Big 12, handing the No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders their first loss of the season.
The countdown to the game Saturday night is almost over, with kickoff set just a few hours away at 7, the Coogs and the Sun Devils had one more availability report to provide any updates on lingering issues released on Friday night. Here are a few things that stood out about Friday's availability report.
Carlos Allen Has Status Upgraded
The biggest change for the Cougars is standout defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. receiving a status upgrade from questionable to probable on Friday night. The senior interior defensive linemen out of Atlanta, Georgia, has been questionable throughout the week but should be good to go for Saturday night.
In his second season with the Coogs, Allen has developed into one of the key pieces of a Houston defense, especially their run defense, which has been one of the top units in the Big 12. Through seven games, the senior is the Cougars' second-leading tackler with 46 tackles (20 solo), 3.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble.
The positive trend in the defense tackles availability for the matchup is a big one for the Cougars who will have to defend against one of the top running back in the Big 12 in the Sun Devils' running back Raleek Brown who on the season is the conference's leading rusher with 642 yards on 110 attempts while averaging an impressive 5.8 yards per carry and three scores.
Pair of Key Secondary Players in Doubt for the Sun Devils
The biggest availability news for Arizona State this week was that star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson would be ruled out for the matchup against the Coogs, as the wideout is dealing with a hamstring injury. However, with another look at Friday's availability report, the Sun Devils still have two players in doubt for Saturday's matchup, both of whom are in the secondary.
As senior defensive back Myles Rowser and sophomore safety Adrian Wilson were both listed as questionable on Friday's report.
The uncertainty about both guys could be huge, with both players being big pieces of the Sun Devils' secondary, with Rowser being the team's second leading tackler, totaling 49 tackles and two pass deflections, meanwhile Wilson has 33 tackles, five pass deflections and an interception.