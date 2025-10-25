Houston Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Live Updates
The Houston Cougars prepare for another road test in conference play, heading out to Tempe to take on the defending Big 12 champions, the Arizona State Sun Devils, after a hard-fought victory over the Arizona Wildcats a week ago.
Last time out, the Coogs came out alive in a battle with the Wildcats, winning the matchup on a walk-off field goal from kicker Ethan Sanchez. The victory improved the Cougars' record to 6-1 on the season and earned the Coogs bowl eligibility for the first time in a few years.
And with the team on the opposite side of the sideline, the Sun Devils will host the matchup, carrying a great sense of momentum after a huge upset victory over the No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders a week ago. The Red Raiders looked like the team to beat in the Big 12, and the Sun Devils were able to take them down 26-22.
Live Game Updates
The story of the game obviously revolves around the two starting quarterbacks in the Cougars, Conner Weigman and the Sun Devils' Sam Leavitt.
Weigman leads the Houston offense after another efficient outing a week ago, completing 15 of his 23 pass attempts for 164 yards and three passing touchdowns, with another big contribution on the ground with 14 attempts for 98 yards and another score in the running game.
Leavitt, on the other hand, had a solid game in his first game back from injury against the Red Raiders, completing 28 of his 47 pass attempts for 319 yards and a touchdown. The Arizona State offense obviously hums on the arm and legs of Leavitt. In his six games, the quarterback is 127 of 204 passing for 1,358 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding another 211 yards rushing with three more scores on the ground.
Defensively, control of the game will be settled on the ground with both defenses being stout against the run.
The two teams' defensive fronts, both ranked in the top five in the fewest rushing yards allowed per game, with Arizona State allowing the second fewest with 110.9 yards a game, while the Coogs are not too far behind, allowing the fourth lowest with 123.6 rushing yards per game. Additionally, both teams do not give up much leeway to opposing running backs, with Houston allowing 3.3 yards per carry and the Sun Devils allowing just 3.6.
The game is set to kick off at 7:00 PM from Mountain America Stadium, and be sure to check right back here for live updates as the action unfolds.
Live Updates
The Coogs will start the ballgame on offense.
First Quarter
Houston takes their opening drive of the ball game and marches down 68 yards in 10 plays to the Arizona State eight-yard line, but could not punch it in. Ethan Sanchez converts from 26 yards out to put the Coogs up early.
Houston 3, Arizona State 0
change of possession
Arizona State looked to respond by driving the ball 61 yards in 11 plays to set up 31-yard field goal that fell wide right, keeping the Sun Devils from responding and keeping Houston in the lead. On the drive Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt was shaken up, leaving the game with a foot injury.
change of possession