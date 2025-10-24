Houston Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Score Predictions
The Houston Cougars prepare for another big test this weekend, looking to put the Big 12 on notice as the Coogs try to stay in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time in the conference.
The challenge that Houston will have to face the defending Big 12 champions on the road, matching up against the Arizona State Sun Devils, who, after a tough loss in the early part of the season, have gotten back on track with a 5-2 record heading into Saturday.
Here are the Houston Cougars on SI staff’s predictions for Houston vs. Arizona State:
Michael Carrara - Staff Writer
No Jordyn Tyson for Arizona State is massive for the Cougars, which is part of why the line has gone down considerably. However, according to the latest player availability reports, Carlos Allen is listed as questionable to start Saturday’s game, in which the decision looms huge knowing his ability swift past double teams.
Considering how Arizona State coughed up a 19-7 lead late in the fourth quarter in Week 8 to Texas Tech despite coming out victorious, many have noted how this could stand out as a home trap game for the Sun Devils. With pocket-poised Conner Weigman and his OL coming off an award-winning Week 8, this now stands to be somewhat of a balanced matchup knowing Arizona State’s defensive unit averages 25.2 opponent points per game.
Prediction: Houston 26, Arizona State 23
Carson Wersal - Staff Writer
If we're being honest, this matchup got turned on it's head when it was announced that wide receiver Jordyn Tyson would miss the game this Saturday. While Arizona State's offense can certainly manage without him, I believe that the ground game will be more important than ever. If Houston can win the time of possession, I think the Cougars have a real shot at knocking off last year's Big 12 champions.
Prediction: Houston 27, Arizona State 23
Ashton Grissom - Staff Writer
With Arizona State losing their top weapon Jordyn Tyson, I think the Sun Devils are too inexperienced at the wide receiver position to be able to consistently put up points on Houston’s defense. Give me Houston in an upset victory on the road.
Prediction: Houston 20, Arizona State 17
Maanav Gupta - Staff Writer
This is probably the toughest game the Cougars will have for the rest of the season, and I think it turns into a truly signature win for the program in 2025. Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson not playing is a huge loss for the Sun Devils, who will have to generate offense for the first time without him.
Houston’s defense puts together a strong outing and Connor Weigman is able to make some plays. UH doesn’t have Stephon Johnson anymore, but still have a good amount of depth with Thomas, Broussard, and Tanner Koziol who will have a huge game. The Cougars go into Tempe and pull out the upset to continue their run to the Big 12 Championship.
Prediction: Houston 23, Arizona State 21
Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer
The Coogs look to make a huge statement when they head out west to take on the reigning Big 12 champs, Arizona State. If the Cougars want to leave Tempe with the victory, they will need a huge performance from quarterback Conner Weigman and other offensive weapons like running back Dean Connors and wide receiver Amare Thomas. The unavailability of Arizona State star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson makes the matchup a lot more interesting, which I think the Coogs can come away with the win in a close matchup.
Prediction: Houston 27, Arizona State 24