Houston Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats: Live Updates
The Houston Cougars get set to welcome in the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday for their homecoming game and their fourth conference matchup of the season after a commanding blowout victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Last time out, the Coogs were dominant on the road, defeating the struggling Cowboys squad 39-17. On Saturday against the Wildcats, the matchup should be a lot more challenging with Arizona heading into TDECU Stadium with a 4-2 record, with their two losses coming against ranked opponents.
Arizona, on the other hand, looks to get back on track after suffering its second defeat of the season and its second conference loss of the year after falling in double overtime to a ranked BYU Cougars team.
Live Game Updates
Leading the charge for the Cougars is quarterback Conner Weigman, who had his best performance in a red and white uniform last weekend. After finishing the game against Oklahoma State, 21 of 30 passing for 306 yards, two touchdown passes, and without an interception, while adding another score on the ground.
Coogs wide receiver Amare Thomas has begun establishing himself as the top weapon in the Cougars' offense and a go-to guy for Weigman. Against the Cowboys, the pair connected numerous times, with Thomas finishing the game with seven receptions for 157 yards and multiple deep completions, with the longest going for 43 yards, and Thomas having an average yards per completion of 22.4.
As for the Wildcats' offense, everything runs through standout quarterback Noah Fifita, who finished last week's loss going 25 of 45 passing for two touchdowns and an interception. Defending Fifita should be no easy task for the Cougars' defense as the quarterback has completed 131 of his 209 pass attempts for 1,560 yards, 15 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions, while also showing off his dual-threat ability with two rushing touchdowns through six games.
The toughest battle for the Cougars will be found in the air on both sides of the ball, with the Wildcats having their strength both in their passing defense and attack. Arizona's passing defense is the better of the two, allowing the fewest passing yards per game in the entire conference while also leading the Big 12 in interceptions.
The passing attack is not too far behind, averaging the fourth-most passing yards per game in the conference with 275 yards a game and recording 15 passing touchdowns, which has the Arizona offense in the upper half of the conference.
The game is set to kick off at 11:00 AM from TDECU Stadium, and be sure to check right back here for live updates as the action unfolds.
Live Updates
Houston has won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Arizona will receive the opening kick, and the Coogs will start on defense.