Houston Cougars vs. Baylor Bears Live In-Game Updates
The Houston Cougars will return to the field looking to bounce back and end the regular season on a high note as they head out on the road and travel up north to pay a visit to an in-state foe, taking on the Baylor Bears on Saturday Morning.
Last time out, the Cougars didn't have their best performance of the season after a sluggish and struggle-filled game ended with the Coogs on the losing end of their matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs, dropping to an 8-3 record on the season. TCU secured the narrow 17-14 victory after Houston kicker Ethan Sanchez missed a potential game-tying 38-yard field goal with 46 seconds remaining on the game clock.
On the other side, it was a rough outing for the Bears last time out after being rolled by the Arizona Wildcats in a lopsided 41-17 loss to the Wildcats. The loss piles onto a season already filled with struggles as the Bears now sit with a 5-6 record on the season.
Cougars vs. Bears
The Coogs' offensive leader, quarterback Conner Weigman, has had a resurgence in his first season with Houston, with one game left to play in the regular season. Weigman has completed 183 of his 288 pass attempts for a 63.5 percent completion percentage, 2,274 yards, 20 touchdowns, to eight interceptions. Where Weigman has been at his best has been on the ground as the Coogs' second leading rusher with 523 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
Weigman's last outing in the Coogs' loss to TCU was not his best as the quarterback completed just 15 passes on 29 attempts for 161 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, despite moving the ball on the ground effectively, rushing for 114 yards on 15 attempts.
With an emphasis on the starting quarterback in this matchup on the other sideline, it will be all eyes on Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who statistically ranks as the top quarterback in the entire Big 12. Robertson leads the conference in passing touchdowns, total passing yards, and average passing yards per game.
On the season, the Baylor quarterback has totaled 3,372 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, with three additional scores on the ground. Robertson will look for a much better performance in the season finale for both teams, as last time out against Arizona was rough, going 22 of 33 passing for 162 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
The matchup between the Coogs and the Bears is set for an 11:00 AM kickoff from McLane Stadium, and be sure to check right back here for live updates as the action unfolds.