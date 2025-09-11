Houston Cougars vs. Colorado Buffaloes Preview: What The Stats Say
Approaching week three of the 2025 college football season, Houston and Colorado have already shown glimpses of their identities.
The Cougars are projected as 4.5-point favorites and have a 57.9% chance to win according to the ESPN Matchup Predictor.
Before they take the field on Friday night, the numbers show a clearer picture of where each team stands and which statistics could be the difference in the game.
Statistical Breakdown
The Cougars picked up back-to-back wins over SFA and Rice for their first 2-0 start since 2018.
Colorado is 1-1 on the year, losing the first game of the season to Georgia Tech 27-20 and rebounding with a 31-7 victory over Delaware.
Turnover Margin
Houston’s plan for success is clear in every game they play this season.
“The first component of the plan to win is to win the turnover-takeaway margin,” coach Willie Fritz said. “When I’ve been plus one or better, all these different stops for 31 years as a head coach, we’ve won 91 percent of our games.”
Houston has three interceptions and a fumble recovery through two games, and has yet to turn the ball over other than a turnover on downs.
Colorado has forced five total turnovers this season, with three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Houston’s Stats
The Cougars’ offense is averaging 31 points per game this season, a significant increase from their 2024 average of 14 points per game.
Under new offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, Houston has a very balanced offensive attack in terms of yards gained.
UH has recorded 340 passing yards and 395 rushing yards this season. While the yardage is similar, the number of attempts shows Houston’s focus on establishing the run.
The Cougars have 84 rushing attempts and only 49 pass attempts this season.
By averaging 4.1 yards per rush attempt, it is very evident that Houston’s run game has been successful this season, leading to the imbalance between the air and ground attack.
Now facing a Colorado team with a talented defensive line, one can expect the passing game to be utilized more in this game.
A glaring issue that stands out for Houston is that they have punted the ball 12 times in two games.
Now facing off against Big 12 competition, Houston has to capitalize on more of their drives to win this game.
The Cougars' defense has been outstanding this season. Through two games, they’ve only allowed nine points and one touchdown. They rank No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference in defense and have been a problem for opposing offenses.
Houston is allowing under five points per game and is plus four in the turnover differential.
Colorado’s Stats
Colorado is a tough team to scout at the quarterback position. The Buffaloes have had three different quarterbacks play, and third-string quarterback Ryan Staub is expected to start against the Cougars.
Staub completed seven of his 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns against Delaware, earning respect from fans and the coaching staff.
Colorado ranks second-to-last in the Big 12 Conference in offense, so a change at quarterback may be what the Buffaloes need to spark the offense.
The Buffaloes average just under 26 points per game and have a balanced attack on offense.
Colorado has rushed 60 times for 427 yards and passed 70 times for 276 yards. The running back room has done most of the offensive work this season for Colorado and is a deep group.
The Buffaloes rank No.10 in the conference in defense and allow 17 points per game.
Although their defense is ranked low, they still are plus five in the turnover battle this season, with three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Game Day
The Houston Cougars take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, Sep. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.