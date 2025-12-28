Houston Cougars vs. LSU Tigers: Live Updates

The Houston Cougars have finally arrived at their last challenge of the 2025 season, taking on a program from the SEC in the LSU Tigers. The Coogs have improved from just four wins in 2024 to now heading into a bowl game with a 9-3 record and with the chance to clinch a 10-win season.

For the bowl game against the Tigers, the Cougars get to stay at home for the Kinder's Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with the game slated for 8:15 PM on Saturday.

On the other side, LSU looks to wrap up a rough 2025 season that started with promise as the Tigers climbed all the way up to be the No. 3-ranked team in the country; however, after a series of losses compounded with key injuries, the season would spiral. After a 7-5 regular season and a mid-year coaching change, the Texas Bowl serves as a conclusion to a difficult season.

Cougars vs. Tigers

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Like any matchup, the main focus will be on the starting quarterbacks. For the Coogs, it'll be Conner Weigman under center, who started the entire season for Houston, and for the Tigers, trotting out to start will be Michael Van Buren Jr., who started the final three games for LSU.

In his first season with the Coogs, Weigman had himself a resurgence of a season, leading Houston to its 9-3 record. In his 12 starts, the quarterback passed for 2,475 yards, with 21 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Weigman also found great success in the ground game, recording 644 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Van Buren was not penciled in as the Tigers' starting quarterback to start the season, with Garrett Nussmeier having that role as he prepared for his senior season. However, after lingering injuries throughout the year for Nussmeier, Van Buren took control for the last three matchups of the year, where he compiled 519 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Elsewhere, control of the trenches will be key, especially with the Cougars, who like to run the football as they finished the regular season having the sixth-best rushing offense in the Big 12, averaging 175 yards per game and over four yards per carry.

Finding production on the ground might prove to be difficult as the Tigers have been stout against team rushing attacks throughout the year. LSU holds the seventh-best rush defense in the SEC, minimizing opponents to 117 yards per game and under four yards per carry.

The game is set to kick off at 8:15 PM from NRG Stadium, and be sure to check right back here for live updates as the action unfolds.