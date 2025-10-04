Houston Cougars Down Early after Rough Start vs No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders: Live Updates
The Houston Cougars are set to face their toughest challenge of the season and the Coogs' first real test in their unbeaten season. As the Cougars look to protect their home field with the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders will pay a visit to TDECU Stadium, with kick off set for 6 p.m.
The Coogs will look for a big-time upset and what would undoubtedly be the biggest victory in the Willie Fritz era in Houston. As the Red Raiders head into the matchup unbeaten at a perfect 4-0 record, looking like one of the teams to beat in the Big 12 after their road victory over then-ranked No. 16 Utah.
And with the Coogs coming off a comeback victory over the Oregon State Beavers, Saturday night's matchup pits a Texas Tech team looking to solidify itself as the team to beat in the Big 12, and a Cougars squad that is looking to make a statement and shake up the conference.
Conner Weigman heads into the game completing 65 of his 106 pass attempts for 836 yards with six passing touchdowns and a single interception. While also finding a lot of production on the ground with 141 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.
Weigman and starting running back Dean Connors will look to find success on the ground as they lead the Cougars' rushing attack, combining for 465 yards, 4.1 yards per carry, and seven touchdowns.
The Red Raiders have run their offense efficiently with two different quarterbacks, with Behren Morton as the starting quarterback and his backup, Will Hammond, who came in at times when Morton was hurt. The quarterbacks have combined to be 100 of 141 passing for 1,434 passing yards, with 15 passing touchdowns and four interceptions.
Morton gets the start against Houston, as he enters the matchup as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12, completing 69 of his 100 pass attempts for 1,065 passing yards for 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Houston will have to stop the high-powered offense. Fortunately, their passing defense has been great to start the season. The Cougars have their own strength in their passing defense. Through the first weeks of the season, Houston's passing defense ranks No. 11 in passing yards allowed per game with 140.2 and has given up just three passing touchdowns on the season.
Houston won the coin toss and elected to defer; the Coogs will be on defense to start the game.
First Quarter
Texas Tech takes its opening and drives deep into Houston territory, one in the red zone, the Cougars' defense makes a stand, forcing the Red Raiders to settle for a field goal from 26 yards out, which was good.
Texas Tech 3, Houston 0
Not an ideal start for the offense, starting with a turnover as Conner Weigman targeted Dean Connors, with the pass going backwards and dropped by Connors, being a live ball, and the Red Raiders recovered deep in Houston territory.
The turnover doesn't prove to be entirely costly, holding the Red Raiders once again to a field goal with the 33-yard attempt being converted.
Texas Tech 6, Houston 0
After potentially giving up another fumble, the call was overturned, and the Cougars will punt the ball away, not getting much productivity through the first two drives.
Texas Tech drives into the red zone after a big 3rd & 20 conversion with a 33-yard completion from Behren Morton to Caleb Douglas. However, Texas Tech can not punch the ball into the end zone, settling for another field goal. With the field goal made successfully.
Texas Tech 9, Houston 0
The Cougars' offense puts together its best drive of the game so far, highlighted by a 44-yard completion from Weigman to Kobe Young down to the Red Raider 12-yard line while being interfered with. Houston could not convert in the red zone, having to settle for a 24-yard field goal attempt from Ethan Sanchez, which was good.
Texas Tech 9, Houston 3
Texas Tech gets the first touchdown of the night with a quick three-play 75-yard touchdown drive capped off with a 69-yard passing touchdown from Morton to running back Cameron Dickey. Texas Tech would go for two, with the attempt unsuccessful.
Texas Tech 15, Houston 3
Second Quarter
Needing to respond to the Red Raider touchdown, Houston was not able to, as Weigman would throw an interception on 2nd & 9 to linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who returned the turnover for 26 yards
Capitalizing on the turnover right away, Texas Tech needed only five plays to go 25 yards and end the drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown from J'Koby Williams to extend the Red Raiders' lead.
Texas Tech 22, Houston 3
The Cougars managed to drive the ball into Red Raider territory after a 19-yard completion from Weigman to wide receiver Stephon Johsnon, followed by a 15-yard pass interference penalty. After two unsuccessful rush attempts from Connors, Weigman would get sacked on third down, losing 10 yards and forcing Houston to punt.
Houston gets a stop, forcing a three-and-out from the Red Raiders and their first punt of the ball game.
