Houston Cougars vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Updates
The Houston Cougars set their sights on a much-needed performance to get right back on track after falling in their first game of the season, losing to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a blowout 35-11 defeat at home.
With Willie Fritz and company hoping to renew their season's hopes after starting the 2025 season unbeaten for the first time in nearly a decade, the Cougars head out on the road to take on the struggling 1-4 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Cowboys head into Saturday's matchup after picking up their fourth straight loss, and in back-to-back games, lost by multiple scores. The rough start to the season currently has Oklahoma State in a free-fall with long-time head coach Mike Gundy being fired and now staring down the rest of their difficult Big 12 schedule,.
Live Game Updates
Leading the Coogs is starting quarterback Conner Weigman, who, just like the rest of the team, looks to return to form after his first time struggling as the Cougars' quarterback. Weigman was just 5 of 12 passing for 71 yards and an interception; however, Weigman was forced to watch from the sidelines for the entire second half after an injury late in the second quarter.
Fortunately for the Coogs, Weigman has been fully cleared from any injury and will be good to go against the Cowboys, in what should be a much more favorable outing compared to last week.
Also looking for a better performance will be the Cougars' defense, which allowed a season high 35 points and surrendered over 550 yards of total offense to the Red Raiders' offense. One of the positive takeaways, however, was the Cougars' red zone defense, which kept Houston in the game for a while, forcing Texas Tech to settle for multiple field goals.
As for the Cowboys, their already struggling offense received a major blow with starting quarterback Zane Flores ruled out after an apparent shoulder injury suffered in the Cowboys' game against the Arizona Wildcats.
Oklahoma State will be forced to turn to an unorthodox option at quarterback against Houston, with the Cowboys starting redshirt senior Sam Jackson under center. Interestingly, Jackson is not listed as a quarterback on the Cowboys roster; listed as a wide receiver. The Cowboys' new starting quarterback began his career as a QB at TCU and Cal, then switched to wide receiver at Auburn last year and had been a receiver at Oklahoma State before now moving back to QB.
The big game is set to kick off at 11:00 AM from Boone Pickens Stadium, and be sure to check right back here for live updates as the action unfolds.
Live Updates
Houston won the coin toss and elected to defer; the Coogs will be on defense to start the game.
First Quarter
Oklahoma State does not take long to get on the scoreboard after a trick play with a backwards pass from quarterback Sam Jackson to wide receiver Shamar Rigby and on a double pass, Rigby hit running back Rodney Fields Jr. for the 62-yard touchdown reception.
Oklahoma State 7, Houston 0
change of possession
The Coogs respond right back, with a nine-play 78-yard touchdown drive to even up the matchup after the opening drives from both squads. Highlighted by a 29-yard deep shot from Weigman to wide receiver Harvey Broussard down the Oklahoma State two-yard line. Punching in the score was Weigman on the ground from three yards out.
Oklahoma State 7, Houston 7
change of possession
The Coogs get their first stop of the ballgame, after an aggressive play call from the Pokes, going for it on 4th & 1 failed. As cornerback Jordan Allen deflected a pass on the fourth down play, forcing it incomplete and a turnover on downs from Oklahoma State, the Cougars take over near midfield.
change of possession
After the defensive stop, the Cougars manage to make their way into Oklahoma State territory, picking up a crucial fourth-down conversion along the way. However, the drive stalls, and the Coogs are forced to settle for a field goal. With kicker Ethan Sanchez's 46-yard field goal attempt going right through the uprights.
Houston 10, Oklahoma State 7
change of possession
Second Quarter
The Cowboys look to respond, driving into Houston territory once again; however, their drive would stall, having to settle for a field goal. The 53-yard field goal attempt was no good, keeping the Cougars on top.
change of possession
The Coogs were stopped for the first time all afternoon, being forced to punt. And after a special teams mishap with a fumbled snap from the Cougars' punter allowed the Cowboys to recover the loose ball deep in Houston territory.
change of possession
The Cougars' defense managed to limit the damage, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a field goal after the drive started deep in Cougars territory. This time, Oklahoma State's field goal attempt was successful, with the 37 field goal squaring up the matchup.
Houston 10, Oklahoma State 10
change of possession
The Cougars can not get anything going on offense in back-to-back drives and are forced to punt once again. This time, the punting operation runs properly with the Cowboys taking over on their own 38-yard line.
change of possession
Oklahoma State goes backwards for most of the drive, losing 11 yards, and the Cowboys go three and out.
change of possession
The Cougars get back on the scoreboard with a quick four-play 67-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a 39-yard shot down the middle of the field from Weigman to wide receiver Amare Thomas, putting the Cougars in the red zone. Weigman would quickly follow that up with a touchdown pass to running back Dean Connors, who stretched out with one hand to come down with the reception to put the Cougars back on top.
Houston 17, Oklahoma State 10
change of possession
For the second straight drive, the Cowboys are not able to move the ball as the Cougars once again force a three-and-out.
change of possession