Houston Cougars vs Oregon State Beavers: Week 1 Preview

Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars are gearing up towards another successful season.

After finishing the 2025 season with a 10-3 (6-3 Big 12) record, including winning all six road games and capping it off with a bowl game in the Kinder's Texas Bowl against LSU at NRG Stadium, Houston is looking to go a step further and achieve bigger and better things, including making the Big 12 Championship game and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

The journey begins on Saturday, Sept. 5, in their season and home opener, when they take on the Oregon State Beavers for a second consecutive season, who are coming off a 2-10 season that included losing their first seven games. The Cougars lead the Beavers 3-1 in the all-time series.

Last Time Around

CORVALLIS, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 26: Ethan Sanchez #92 of the Houston Cougars celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on September 26, 2025 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images) | Soobum Im

Last season, Houston faced Oregon State at Reser Stadium in the first meeting between the two teams since 1970, where the Cougars came out on top with a 27-24 OT comeback win.

The Beavers led 24-10 nearly three minutes into the fourth quarter after a rushing touchdown from Cornell Hatcher Jr. After punting on their first drive of the quarter, Houston tied the game with Conner Weigman touchdown passes on its next two drives to Stephon Johnson and Tanner Koziol, respectively.

Oregon State had the chance to win the game with a 46-yard field goal attempt with five seconds left in regulation, but kicker Cameron Smith had his kick blocked, sending the game into overtime. The Cougars would eventually complete the comeback thanks to a 24-yard field goal from Ethan Sanchez.

With the win, Houston started the season 4-0, their first since 2015, when they finished 12-1, won the AAC Championship game and defeated No. 9 Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Beavers would lose their fifth straight game and third straight home game.

What's Changed

The Cougars come into the season with real continuity, real expectations and a roster that is now built to win.

Willie Fritz retains all three coordinators- offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and special teams coordinator Chris Couch, helping to build up that continuity in Houston.

For Oregon State, former Alabama co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shepard takes the reins as head coach in his first-ever time in that position. Joining him on the coaching staff are former Alabama assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach Mitch Dahlen as offensive coordinator and Mike MacIntyre, who previously served as Defensive Analyst at Mississippi State.

For the rosters, the Cougars are retaining a projected 12 starters (seven on offense, five on defense), with notable additions including QB Keisean Henderson, running back Makhi Hughes, wide receiver Trent Walker, tight end Patrick Overmyer and offensive guard Shadre Hurst.

For the Beavers, 35 players from the 2025 season entered the transfer portal, while bringing in over 30+ players via transfer portal and signings. Importantly, despite being projected as the starter, Maalik Murphy lost his starting QB job to Braden Atkinson in a tight competition in camp.

Houston takes on Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. on ESPN at Space City Financial Stadium.