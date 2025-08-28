Houston Cougars vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks: Live Game Updates
The Houston Cougars and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will kick off their respective 2025 seasons with a meeting between the two at TDECU Stadium in Houston Thursday night.
The two teams will be facing off for the first time since November 1948, when the Lumberjacks came away with the win to give them a 2-1 lead all-time against the Cougars, who endured a rough 4-8 2024 season.
But now, with a new and improved roster, the Cougars will look to avoid a repeat of the treacherousness that was last year and give head coach Willie Fritz a much more satisfying year at the helm.
Live Game Updates from "The Cage"
With Conner Weigman under center, having plenty of starting experience under his belt after three years in the SEC with Texas A&M, the on-field leadership for Houston is already seeing a boost in quality.
The Cougars never were able to get above .500 last year, going as high as 4-5 at one point before three straight losses to finish the season completely gutted any playoff hopes the team had, and the 18 total offensive touchdowns didn't help the team any, either.
"Each year in this day and age, your teams are going to be quite a bit different, besides the freshman that you bring in," Fritz said. "I want our guys to put everything into it for this season
"We're not worried about next year, the year after, or the year after that, just this season. I talked to them about you know, with all the new players that we have, high school kids and portal guys, we got to cook this like it's thrown in a microwave oven."
Now, the Cougars will again open their season in front of the home crowd in Houston, this time against an FCS opponent, as opposed to the UNLV Rebels they faced last year and lost to 27-7.
The game will kick off at 7:00 P.M. on ESPN+ and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds in real time from "The Cage."
