Houston Cougars vs. Stephen F. Austin: Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Houston Cougars will look to improve in the 2025 season after a rough start to the Willie Fritz era, with a 4-8 record and a 3-6 record in conference play in 2024. However, after a number of offseason additions to both the coaching staff and the player personnel, the Cougars will look to kick star year two under Fritz on a strong note.
While the 2024 season for the Cougars was a struggle throughout their second season in the Big 12, there were some bright spots across the season. After upsetting then-ranked No. 15 Kansas State at home and a big road victory over TCU, there are some rumblings of optimism occurring in Fritz's program. The Cougars will be opening the season against what could be considered "lesser" competition in Week 1.
Taking the two-hour road trip from Nacogdoches to Houston, the Southland Conference's Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will visit the Cougars to open the season. The Lumberjacks come off a positive season after finishing the year 7-5 and finishing third in the conference with a 4-3 record. While Houston should have the talent advantage, no football game is truly ever decided on paper.
Houston's New Additions to the Roster
One of the biggest sources of hope for the Cougars as they head into year two is on the back of several transfer portal additions Houston made over the offseason. As Fritz brought in a total of 30 players from the transfer portal, a transfer class that ranked No. 27 in the country per 247Sports.
The highlights of the transfer class include former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who transferred to Houston after three up-and-down years with the Aggies. The former five-star prospect in 2022 recorded 2,694 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, seven interceptions, with a 60 percent completion percentage while in College Station. Now, with a change of scenery, Weigman is set to take over the reins of Houston's offense.
Another big addition to the Cougars' offense will be former Ball State tight end Tanner Koziol. The 6-foot-7 tight end had a productive three-year tenure with the Cardinals, recording 163 receptions for 1507 yards and 18 touchdowns while earning All-MAC honors in each of his three seasons.
Here are the ways you can watch or listen to the game this Thursday and what the betting lines are:
How to Watch Houston vs. Stephen F. Austin:
- Gameday: Thursday, August 28, 2025
- Location: TDECU Stadium (Houston, TX)
- Game Time: 7 p.m. CT
- TV: ESPN+
- Listen: KPRC AM 950
Houston vs. Stephen F. Austin Betting Odds Via FanDuel:
- Spread: Houston -22.5 (-110), Stephen F. Austin +22.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: O 55.5 (-105), U 55.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Houston (-2100), Stephen F. Austin (+1000)
