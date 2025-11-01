Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out?
The Houston Cougars will look to continue establishing themselves as a true contender in the Big 12, especially after their statement win on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils in a commanding 24-16 victory in Tempe to improve the Coogs' record to 7-1 and 4-1 in conference play.
Paying a visit to TDECU Stadium early on Saturday is the struggling West Virginia Mountaineers, who are heading into the back half of the schedule currently with a 2-6 record and one of two teams winless in Big 12 play.
The countdown to the game Saturday morning is almost over, with kickoff set just a few hours away at 11 am, the Coogs and the Mountaineers had one more availability report to provide any updates on lingering issues released on Friday night. Here are a few things that stood out about Friday's availability report.
Coogs Offensive line and Running back Room Get Positive News
The biggest change for the Cougars compared to Thursday night availability reports and Fridays is the upgraded status of offensive lineman Jason Brooks Jr.
The senior linemen was listed as questionable in both of the previous status updates and is now not listed at all on Friday, implying that the offensive linemen should be good to go. The 6-4 offensive linemen is a big plus with the senior having seen action in six of the Coogs' eight games on the season.
On the other hand, running back Stacy Sneed, like Brooks, had been listed as questionable throughout the week, but is not out of the woods just yet. He is still listed on Friday's availability report, but is upgraded to probable. This gives the Coogs a possible second runner behind lead running back Dean Connors.
Throughout Houston's eight games of the season so far, the senior running back has accumulated 130 rushing yards on 33 carries, averaging just about four yards per carry.
The Cougars' rushing attack will be a key piece in facing Houston's path to victory against the Mountaineers, with West Virginia struggling against the run, sitting towards the bottom of the Big 12 in average yards per game, allowing over 150 yards a matchup.
Mountaineers Set to Start Freshman Quarterback Once Again
Looking at the West Virginia side of the availability report, the situation easily noticeable is the Mountaineers being out three quarterbacks against Houston.
However, the Mountaineers may have an intriguing response to an unusual circumstance with true freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. receiving his second start of his career.
Last week against TCU, the freshman quarterback gave the Horned Frogs' secondary all they could handle in West Virginia's 23-17 loss. Fox Jr. completed 28 of 41 passes for just over 300 yards and two passing touchdowns.