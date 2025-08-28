Houston Cougars Week 1 Depth Chart Released: Who Starts In Home Opener?
Houston football released its Week 1 depth chart leading up to its Aug. 28 home opener against FCS opponent Stephen F. Austin, which saw a hefty amount of changes amongst the 62 players listed.
Those changes in particular fall along the theme of adding with hours, as the Cougars' 28-player transfer class has combined to start 357 games and record 23,423 snaps, making for a nearly-overhauled roster where experience is the asset.
Here are the areas of the depth chart that highlight the changes on all sides of the ball for Houston in 2025:
Homegrown talent under center
A new face yet local talent in junior quarterback, Texas A&M transfer, Bridgeland High School alum and former five-star prospect Conner Weigman will command the snaps for the Cougars. Weigman's resume boasts a 60% completion percentage and a 19:7 career touchdown-interception ratio, one that began 13:0 in the first six games of his career.
However, if Weigman's injury history becomes a factor again despite his healthy recovery from his shoulder injury he sustained in 2024, there is a mobile option insurance policy for coach Willie Fritz that has carried experience under center for Houston in junior quarterback Zeon Chriss.
Who will protect Weigman?
In addressing the issues of production and depth on the offensive line from last season, there are four new starters for coach Eman Naghavi, all at both guard and tackle positions: redshirt freshman left tackle Alvin Ebosele, junior left guard and Oklahoma State transfer Jason Brooks Jr., senior right guard and California transfer Matthew Wykoff and senior right tackle and Texas Tech transfer Dalton Merryman, listed at a staggering 6-foot-9.
Weigman's Weapons
Aside from the returns of wide receivers Stephon Johnson and Mekhi Mews for their senior seasons and Devan Williams for his junior season, all at Houston, the Cougars enlisted two new starters who lead their position cores as top targets for Weigman: senior wide receiver and UAB transfer Amare Thomas and senior tight end and Ball State transfer Tanner Koziol.
On the ground, Weigman will hand off to a trio of running backs, featuring the returns of Re'Shaun Sanford and J'Marion Burnette for their sophomore seasons, along with the addition of crosstown Rice transfer Dean Connors for his senior season.
Defensive Additions
Under the instruction of defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong is a new mark at multiple positions on the line and in the core of defensive backs.
New starters along the front seven include two junior defensive ends in FIU transfer Eddie Walls III and Washington State transfer Khalil Laufau. New to the linebacking core is true freshman Chance Bryant at the strong side and junior and Utah transfer Sione Fotu at the middle.
Among additions to the defensive back room is senior and Georgia Southern transfer Marc Stampley II, listed in the hybrid star position, junior cornerback and Southern Miss transfer Will James and sophomore safety and LSU transfer Jordan Allen.