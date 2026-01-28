Houston Cougars WR Stephon Johnson Makes Final Decision on Future

On Tuesday evening, Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson made a massive decision on his playing career. After having his medical redshirt request denied, the three-year Cougar will be entering the NFL Draft.

Johnson made a statement on X earlier this week, thanking both Houston and Oklahoma State for taking a chance on him.

The wideout started his career with former head coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys, before transferring to Houston in early 2023.

We on to the next chapter thank you God for everything. almost there. pic.twitter.com/pQcL0AMWQQ — Stephon¹ (@BoogieCO22) January 28, 2026

In his three years with the Cougars, Johnson totaled 69 receptions for 954 yards and seven touchdowns. Even during his time at Oklahoma State, the Houston, TX native stood out with 293 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just 17 receptions.

Johnson's time with the Cougars was defined by quality over quantity—he wasn't the most targeted receiver, but when the ball came his way, he was often turning short gains into explosive game-changing plays. The wide receiver averaged nearly 15 yards per reception during his time at the college level.

A Final Season Cut Short

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) makes a reception as Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Makari Vickers (10) defends during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It was against the Oklahoma State Cowboys that Johnson had his final collegiate season cut short. It's ironic, and almost poetic in a way, that he suffered the injury playing against the only other program he suited up for during his collegiate career.

While Johnson sought a medical redshirt from the NCAA, many knew his chances of it being granted were slim. The wide receiver had already appeared in five games during the 2025 season, meaning that he was two games over the three-game maximum for medical redshirts.

The Houston native was on track for a career year under head coach Willie Fritz and offensive coordinator Slade Nagle. Through the first five games of the season, Johnson recorded 13 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Based on his performance early in the season, the wide receiver was on track for 31 receptions, 660 receiving yards, and almost five touchdowns.

As previously mentioned, Johnson didn't need heavy volume to leave his mark. While transfer wide receiver Amare Thomas shined by being a consistent target for Conner Weigman, Johnson's presence added a layer of explosiveness that defenses had to be aware of on every snap.

While the Cougars didn't necessarily excel at throwing the deep ball, Johnson's ability to stretch the field vertically shined, even when the ball didn't come his way. That kind of threat to opposing secondaries doesn't always show up on the box score.

With his collegiate career now behind him, Johnson will try his luck in the NFL Draft. While his progression as a receiver may have been halted with the injury, his ability to flip the script on defenses makes him an intriguing draft prospect for any team looking to improve their wide receiver room.

