Houston Edge Rusher Enters Transfer Portal

With the transfer portal window quickly approaching, more and more players are looking to find another home for the 2026 season. While some players are looking to enter the portal to compete for a national championship, others may be looking for a better opportunity to get significant playing time.

Earlier this week, Zion Taylor entered the transfer portal after the Houston Cougars' bowl game win. The redshirt freshman spent two years in the football program and will look to find another landing spot during the transfer portal period in early January.

Taylor made one appearance for the Cougars against No. 19 BYU in 2024. He totaled nine snaps on special teams against the Cougars.

Before the Edge Rusher Arrived in Houston

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; A detail view of a Texas Bowl decal on the back of a Houston Cougars helmet during the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Before arriving at Houston in early 2024, Taylor spent the majority of his high school career at Shadow Creek. In three years with the Sharks, Taylor posted 78 total tackles, 55 solo tackles, and 27.5 tackles for a loss. He also recorded 17.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hurries during his time at Shadow Creek.

Taylor was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and was rated the No. 145 edge prospect in the 2024 class. Outside of his offer from the Cougars, the Pearland (TX) native also had opportunities at Kansas, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Arizona State.

In his sophomore season, Taylor was named the District 23-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year with 20 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and four sacks in nine games.

Can the Cougars Reload on the Defensive Line?

Sep 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) reacts after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Taylor's departure from the football program doesn't exactly come as a shock. In the current landscape of college football, players who fail to earn a starting role in their first couple of years tend to seek a fresh start. While there are some that criticize players for hitting the portal, it's become a regular occurrence in every football program in the country.

With head coach Willie Fritz gaining momentum in both the transfer portal and high school recruiting, there's reason to believe that the Cougars can recover any depth pieces they lose during the transfer portal period.

There are two notable defensive linemen that stick out in Houston's 2026 recruiting class. Kaleb Walker and Isaiah Broughton are both highly rated prospects with the size and athleticism to make an impact early in their collegiate careers.

With Carlos Allen Jr. and Eddie Walls Jr expected to go to the NFL Draft, Houston's defensive line will be one of the bigger question marks during the 2026 offseason.

