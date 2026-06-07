Houston Football Adds Elite Defender to 2027 Recruiting Class

Head coach Willie Fritz's theme since he took over has been for Houston to be ultra-aggressive in recruiting local talent.

Because of this method, the Cougars currently have the best 2027 recruiting class in the Big 12 Conference, and there are no signs of slowing down.

To add to an already impressive class, Houston landed cornerback Logan Debose, who is one of the top defenders at the high school level.

What Logan Debose Adds to Houston’s 2027 Class

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz (left) with Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Debose is a 3-star recruit from Houston St. Thomas High School, and he is yet another recruit to stay home and play for Fritz and his staff.

When Fritz first joined Houston, he said he would “recruit the heck out of the state of Texas”, and so far that statement has been true.

His pitch of offering local kids the opportunity to play for one of the best teams in the Big 12 in front of family has been effective throughout his two and a half years as head coach.

Debose chose the Cougars over Arkansas, Wisconsin, Iowa State and BYU, and he was a great addition to Houston’s 2027 class.

He stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds, and he projects as a top corner at the next level.

He ranks as a top-100 corner in the country, and he is the No. 136 player in Texas.

Debose is a multi-sport athlete, playing football and running track in his time at Houston St. Thomas.

He excelled in sprints and hurdles in track, which translates very well into becoming a lockdown cornerback in Division I.

The Houston native has blazing speed, and his jumping ability makes up for not being super tall for his position.

As a junior, he recorded 25 tackles and four tackles for loss, and he will be a leader of the defense going forward into the 2026 season.

Debose joins safety Tavon Boldon as the only secondary commits so far in the 2027 class.

He was a top target for Fritz and staff and he projects as a real difference maker in college in his junior and senior seasons.

Debose has a build a lot like former cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr., who is now trying to make the Tennessee Titans roster in the NFL.

To sum things up, the Cougars are getting a guy with a different level of athleticism and speed because of his time in track, and he can follow a similar blueprint as McCutchin did when he was in the red and white.

If Debose can buy into Fritz’s plan for him, he can contribute for Houston and make his name known in the city he grew up in.