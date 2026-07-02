Houston Football Earns Commitment From Elite Louisiana Safety

Houston football is coming off its highest-rated recruiting class in program history last year, and the Cougars are carrying over that momentum to their 2027 class.

UH earned a commitment from Marvin Joseph, who is a top-rated safety from the state of Louisiana.

Houston is now up to 14 commits in the 2027 class, and the Cougars landed another valuable weapon on the defensive side of the ball.

What Marvin Joseph Adds to Houston’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz coaches against the Texas Tech Raiders in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since taking over Houston’s football program two seasons ago, head coach Willie Fritz made recruiting a top priority at Houston.

While he is known to “recruit the heck out of the state of Texas”, he also has had a direct recruiting pipeline from Louisiana throughout his coaching career.

In the past two recruiting cycles alone, Fritz has brought in multiple top recruits from Louisiana, and that pipeline is a real weapon for him.

On Wednesday, the Cougars added to that same success with the commitment of Joseph, who attends Baton Rouge Central High School in Baton Rouge, La.

The talented 3-star safety chose the Cougars over several other notable schools like Ole Miss, Arkansas, Kansas State and Syracuse.

With the loss of Bossier City native Gary Burner Jr. to LSU, Joseph is now just the second commit from Louisiana to join Houston’s 2027 class.

He stands at 5-foot-11and weighs 205 pounds, and he can play several positions because of his versatility.

While he projects as a corner or safety in college, he showed that he can be used in several different ways in high school, even taking snaps out of the wildcat at quarterback.

Even as a sophomore, his versatility helped lead Baton Rouge Central to a Louisiana Division 1 Non-Select State Championship.

He is also a multi-sport athlete who competes in track and field. Joseph ran an 11.36 100-meter as a junior, as well as a 24.3 200-meter in his high school career.

The speedster also competeted in the 200-meter and 400-meter relays.

Joseph is now the eighth defensive commit in the 2027 class, and it is clear that Houston is loading up on the defensive side of the ball through the high school level.

He joins Tavon Bolden as the second safety in the class, as well as corners Logan Debose and Kameron Roberson, who round out the secondary.

Overall, Joseph is a huge pickup for a Houston squad that has lost three weapons in the secondary to the NFL, and the Cougars have reloaded for the future at the high school ranks.