Houston Football Earns Commitment From Standout 2027 WR Over Big 12 Foe

Houston continues to work hard on building its 2027 class, and standout high school receiver Josiah Morgan made it official on Saturday that he was committing to the Cougars.

Head coach Willie Fritz also continues to recruit kids who are from Texas or Louisiana, and that has been part of his game plan since he began coaching.

With Morgan’s commitment, Houston’s 2027 class now ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 Conference, and the Cougars’ football program is on the right track under Fritz.

Josiah Morgan Joins Houston’s 2027 Class

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Morgan drew a lot of interest from local teams because of his performance in various camps and through high school play, but ultimately, Fritz and staff won another tough recruiting battle.

The 3-star wide receiver chose Houston over Baylor, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, and several others.

He attends Ruston High School in Ruston, La., and 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks evaluated Morgan on April 2, and he had several good things to say about him.

”[He’s a] receiver who can play outside or from the slot and work on all levels,” Brooks wrote. “Displays body control and adjustment acumen to win contested throws and make grabs along boundaries. Shows encouraging strength in run-after-catch situations. Requisite to an above-average athlete who displays position-specific craftiness in multiple scenarios. He projects as an eventual starter/contributor.”

Morgan ranks as the No. 93 wide receiver in the 2027 class and the No. 20 receiver in the state of Louisiana.

He stands at 6-foot even and weighs 195 pounds, projecting as an inside or slot receiver at the next level.

While Morgan doesn't have elite speed, he is still very quick and ran an 11.01 100-meter dash as a sophomore.

The main focus once Morgan gets to Houston will be to work on his strength and speed, and with those two areas improved, he can become a real weapon in coach Slade Nagle’s offense.

Based on his size and where he is at currently at the high school ranks, Morgan has a comparison in senior wide receiver Amare Thomas, which should be extremely encouraging for Houston fans.

Nonetheless, Houston added a top wide receiver in Louisiana to its 2027 class, which is on pace to be even better than the 2026 class.

Morgan is now the seventh commit in the class, and Fritz and staff continue to field competitive teams while building talented high school classes.