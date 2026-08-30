Houston Football's Experience Could Be a Major Advantage in 2026

Willie Fritz did well to retain 12 starters from last season, six on offense and six on defense, for his 2026 Cougars roster. Houston is in the top 15 nationally for returning production.

That production brought the Coogs to 10 wins and a bowl win over LSU in 2025.

As ESPN's Bill Connelly pointed out, top-10 programs in returning production average one more win per season. There are always variables that these stats don't account for, mainly injuries, but it's a reliable metric.

Football is chemistry-driven, though, and the Coogs have that. The linebacker room and secondary saw continuity, while quarterback Conner Weigman and left tackle Alvin Ebosele are back for the offense at crucial roles.

In the Big 12, only BYU and Texas Tech, which had 13 returning starters each, have more starting lineup continuity. Of course, the Red Raiders also had trouble figuring out their starting quarterback this offseason.

UH has a massive opportunity this season. The timing may be right for their upperclassmen to take advantage of another year together, playing for a program that's rapidly upgrading its facilities and donor budget.

The best part? Fritz supplemented his returning veterans with additional mature talents in the transfer portal.

Houston is Old in the Trenches By Design

The Coogs' offensive line's youngest player, Anthony Boswell, was part of the 2024 recruiting class. Shadre Hurst, the team's newcomer named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list at left guard, is in his fifth season. The offensive line ahead of Weigman will feature all players who are entering their third year in college football, at least. Even UTSA transfer tight end Patrick Overmyer brings experience as a plus run blocker.

The interior defensive line is not as seasoned, though Oklahoma transfer De'Marion Thomas and Yale transfer Ejiro Egodogbare will be veteran presences in the middle, and Oregon transfer Ashton Porter will be a veteran presence along the edge. Houston also has Brandon Mack II, who is entering his eighth year of eligibility.

There's nowhere else on the field you'd rather have mature players who have been around the college game than in the trenches. Fritz has exactly that, with a few intriguing young athletes on the defensive side, to boot.

Houston's Main Scoring Weapons Have Familiarity With Coaching Staff

Weigman and receiver Amare Thomas bring an invaluable connection back from last season. They'll be relied upon heavily to win shootouts and break through during close games.

Makhi Hughes didn't play much last season at Oregon, but he did practice against elite Ducks defenders in Eugene. Before that, though, he played for offensive coordinator Slade Nagle and Fritz in 2022 and 2023.

By design, the trenches and scoring threats have been there and done that in this sport, and mostly for this coaching staff.

The Coogs may be able to use that experience to their advantage all fall. We'll see how far that can take UH over the next few months.

One more win than last year would make for a very interesting end of the season, including a potential Big 12 title game and a CFP berth on the line in that case.