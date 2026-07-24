Houston Football Has A New X-Factor On Offense That Nobody Is Talking About

Houston football is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign where the Cougars finished fourth in the Big 12 Conference with a 10-3 overall record.

The recipe for success was being aggressive in the transfer portal, and head coach Willie Fritz has done just that again ahead of the 2026 season.

With an influx of talent from the portal, Houston landed an X-Factor offensive transfer in Trent Walker who will be one of the Cougars' primary targets this year.

Why Trent Walker Will Be An X-Factor In 2026

Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) is recognized on the field during senior ceremonies before the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker joined the Cougars after spending his first three seasons with the Oregon State Beavers.

After getting very little playing time as a freshman, he burst onto the scene in his sophomore and junior seasons.

In 2024 and 2025, Walker totaled 149 catches for 1,724 yards and four touchdowns, making him one of the most enticing transfers in Houston’s 2025 portal class.

While he has dominated in his time at Oregon State, he has been working on some major changes to his game at UH.

”The biggest thing for me is to try to create explosive (plays) and trust myself and feel like every ball in the air is mine,” Walker told @GoCoogs.com. “When you look at my stats over the past few years, I have a lot of catches. I feel like I should’ve had more yards based on how many catches I had so the biggest thing now is creating explosives, whether that be through yards after catch or just becoming more open on vertical plays.”

Walker’s main goals this offseason was to get faster, stronger and to become the best version of himself. While he has been hard at work to achieve these marks, he has also made it a point to build a strong relationship with senior quarterback Conner Weigman.

”I’ve been telling a bunch of people here that Conner did a great job and I am much appreciative that he put me under his wing right away and kind of showed me the ropes at Houston…,” Walker told @GoCoogs.com. “I feel like right away we kind of became close friends. My locker was kind of far away from him and I noticed that he had an open locker next to him and the first thing I did was ask if I could move next to him, and I think that was the best thing that I could have done. The biggest thing that you want with your quarterback is a close relationship and I feel like I’ve had that in the past and I feel like I have an even better one now.”

To add to Walker improving his overall skill set this offseason and having a tight relationship with Weigman, he also has senior wide receiver Amare Thomas lined up next to him, which will take a lot of pressure off of him.

Thomas finished second in the Big 12 Conference last season in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, and with Walker now in the mix, the former Beaver could very well become Houston’s X-Factor this season.