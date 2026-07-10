Houston Football Has An Elite Talent Ready For A Bounce-Back Year in 2026

Houston’s head coach Willie Fritz had a lot of success in the 2025 season by assembling a roster largely through the transfer portal.

With the Cougars coming off a 10-win season, Houston followed a similar blueprint this offseason.

One of the most impactful transfers that Houston landed was former Tulane and Oregon running back Makhi Hughes, and he is set to have a huge year with the Cougars in 2026.

Why Makhi Hughes Will Have A Breakout Year in 2026

Oct 28, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) stiff arms Rice Owls safety Gabriel Taylor (26) in the first half at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hughes began his career under Fritz at Tulane, and after a tough start to his career, he flourished into one of the best running back in all of college football.

”He’s always been a driven young man,” Fritz said at Big 12 Media Days. “I had him over at Tulane and he had to fight through an injury our first year.

After recovering for injury, Hughes put up some impressive stats across the 2023-2024 seasons.

In those two years, he totaled 1,779 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He also became more involved in the passing game in 2024, tallying 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

After a strong pair of seasons at Tulane, he made the decision to transfer to Oregon to have a better chance at making his name known for the next level.

Unfortunately for Hughes, he was buried in the depth chart and managed only 17 carries for 70 yards in all of the 2025 season.

Because Oregon was a bad fit for him, he made the decision to rejoin Fritz and his team at the University of Houston with hopes of having the same success that he did at Tulane.

“I think he’s looking forward to redeeming himself, not in our eyes because we’ve got a ton of confidence in him. But, he’s a competitive young man, so I’m sure he’s looking forward to the beginning of this year,” Fritz said.

Hughes is a very physical runner at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, and he is projected to be Houston’s starting running back this season.

One main reason Hughes is destined for a bounce-back season at Houston is that he has all the opportunity in the world by being a starting running back in the Big 12 Conference.

He also has an offensive line with a ton of college experience and with how good the Cougars’ passing offense will be led by senior Conner Weigman, Hughes will have plenty of room to run with opposing defenses focusing on downfield threats like Amare Thomas.