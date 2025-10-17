Houston Football Has Downfield Threat Listed As Doubtful For Arizona Matchup
Houston’s offense put up a season-high 39 points against the Oklahoma State Cowboys last Saturday, and the passing game has been working.
Junior quarterback Conner Weigman seems to be much more comfortable in the offense and the connection with his receivers has grown substantially since the season opener.
In Thursday’s availability report, senior wide receiver Stephon Johnson was listed as doubtful, which will cause some changes to Houston’s offense against Arizona.
What Houston’s Offense Will Look Like Without Johnson
Since transferring from Oklahoma State in 2023, Johnson has been a staple in Houston’s offense.
He had his best year of football last season with 32 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns.
This year, he is well on his way to beating those numbers if he can get back to full health.
Johnson is Houston’s downfield threat and averages 21.2 yards per reception. He also has 13 catches for 275 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs.
The veteran receiver has been dealing with a foot injury which has held him out of practice and he is likely to miss the game against Arizona.
Senior running back Stacy Sneed and junior tight end Luke McGary are listed as out and are two more potential pass-catchers that will miss Saturday’s game.
Junior receiver Amare Thomas will have to continue to be the go-to guy for Weigman for the offense to flow in Johnson’s absence.
Thomas leads the team in receiving with 441 yards and he is coming off a career-high 157 receiving yards against Oklahoma State.
Senior tight end Tanner Koziol will also have to continue being a reliable pass-catcher in the offense and build on his outstanding season.
Koziol is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the country and he already has 30 receptions for 310 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Senior running back Dean Connors has the next most receptions on the team with 13 and he could be utilized more in the screen game with his versatility.
Senior wide receiver Mekhi Mews could also see an increased role. While he has done most of his work in the kick return game, Mews has six receptions this season and has plenty of college experience to be utilized in several ways.
The final two guys who may take on a bigger role are junior wide receiver Harvey Broussard II and freshman wide receiver Koby Young.
Broussard II finally got his shot against Oklahoma State, and he didn’t disappoint. The Louisiana transfers had two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Young could also fit into Johnson’s role seamlessly. The young receiver has had several downfield shots this season, and he and Weigman finally connected on a 43-yard completion against Texas Tech.
Houston has plenty of depth to fill in for Johnson’s absence as he recovers from his foot injury.
In the mean team, several Houston receivers may have different roles or even see an increase in snaps this weekend against the Arizona Wildcats.