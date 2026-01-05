Houston Football Lands Another Transfer In Key Position

With the transfer portal open from Jan. 2-16, the Cougars coaching staff is hard at work to assemble a roster that can build on this season’s success.

Last year, Houston landed 30 total transfers. With the recent commitment of former Northwestern offensive lineman Hayden Wright, the Cougars have landed five transfers in just three days of the portal being open.

So far, Houston has added three offensive linemen from the portal, showing a clear focus in the offseason.

Hayden Wright Commits To Houston

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; The Houston Cougars celebrate after a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With Houston’s success this season, largely due to its efforts in the transfer portal, head coach Willie Fritz is off to a hot start in the offseason.

Last year, Fritz brought in five offensive linemen, which proved to be a smart move as junior quarterback Conner Weigman had the best season of his career, largely due to staying healthy and because of the pass protection.

Based on the recent commitments, the Cougars seem to be following a similar blueprint from last offseason, and Wright will be a big piece moving forward.

The big 6-foot-6 true freshman was a former 3-star prospect from Kingwood High School in Humble, Texas.

While the freshman may not be a day one starter, he will be a huge depth piece and a future playmaker on the offensive line.

By bringing Wright back to his hometown, Fritz continues to keep his word by “recruiting the heck out of the state of Texas.”

He has also done an outstanding job about brining in former players from Tulane, and keeping several talented athletes to stay home and play for the University of Houston.

The Cougars also landed two more offensive linemen who will have an immediate impact on the program next season.

With most of the offensive line lost to the transfer portal or graduation, Fritz has once again used the portal to his advantage to revamp his team.

Junior interior offensive lineman Shadre Hurst was a big get for Fritz and staff. At the time, he was ranked as the No. 6 best available player at his position, according to On3 Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 293-pound unit will be a key to Houston’s success next season.

The final offensive line commitment so far is former Miami (Ohio) junior Drew Terrill.

He will also have an immediate impact on the university, and he is built to be a day one starter standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 280 pounds.

Once again, Fritz and staff have come out aggressive in the portal, and the Cougars may have found their recipe for success by heavily recruiting in the offseason.